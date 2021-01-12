State prepares to close Capitol Square, denies permits for Lobby Day, citing possible 'civil unrest'

Last year, an estimated 22,000 people attended a massive gun rights rally staged by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in response to proposals by Gov. Ralph Northam and new Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate to expand restrictions on firearms.

This year, however, all public gatherings would be limited to 10 people or less under the executive order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam last year to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a public health pandemic. Both the Capitol and the Pocahontas Building, where legislators have their offices, are closed because of the pandemic.

The House of Delegates will meet entirely online during the session that convenes on Wednesday, but the Senate will meet at the Science Museum of Virginia on West Broad Street in Richmond.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the VCDL, told the group’s members in November that the organization had been frozen out in seeking a permit for its annual gathering. By the time it requested a permit, he said, only 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. slots were available.

Potter confirmed Tuesday that the gun-rights organization had requested a time slot “that had already been requested.”