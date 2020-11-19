State waivers grant Virginia school divisions SOL flexibility

Virginia's education leaders on Thursday approved several waivers that will give school divisions flexibility to reduce the need for in-person Standards of Learning testing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The moves by the Virginia Board of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will allow school divisions to opt for local assessments for elementary and middle school history/social science and English writing tests. Other subjects — reading, math and science — are federally mandated, and Lane said it is unlikely the U.S. Department of Education will waive federal rules.
"We have been thinking about not only the students' academic health, but their physical and social-emotional health and have some concerns about students' willingness, or even ability, to be able to do all assessments in-person from the SOL standpoint," Lane told the Board of Education.
Schools divisions will be able to use local assessments in lieu of the Virginia Studies, Civics and Economics and Grade 8 Writing SOL tests.
The board also lowered the SOL score needed to earn a locally awarded verified credit for fall 2020 classes from 375 to 350 and will require only one attempt rather than two so fewer students will need to retake a test in-person. Lane also waived the cap of locally awarded verified credits that school systems can issue in a single year.
Students must earn a certain number of verified credits to graduate, meaning they both pass a course and the end-of-course SOL or other assessment.
Districts also will be able to use a performance assessment to gauge high school students' achievement in history courses after Lane waived the requirement that students first attempt to pass a history SOL test to become eligible to receive a locally-awarded verified credit.
School systems that choose to use local assessments must follow the state's guidelines and report performance data to the state, according to a news release. Districts can also still choose to use the SOL tests.
"These waivers provide relief and agility to students and educators who are managing a lot of personal and professional pressure during this tumultuous time," Qarni said in a news release. "Innovation is necessary to keep Virginia students learning safely this academic year, and we will continue working to create new pathways for student and educator success as they adapt to changing circumstances and forms of instruction depending on the health metrics in their communities."
Board of Education members said the waivers made sense given the continued hardship caused by the pandemic.
"Anything we can do by way of giving our divisions some relief — we will eventually need to get back on track on our accountability system, but temporary measures that give more flexibility, I'm all for across the board," Anne Holton said.
