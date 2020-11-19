State waivers grant Virginia school divisions SOL flexibility

Students must earn a certain number of verified credits to graduate, meaning they both pass a course and the end-of-course SOL or other assessment.

Districts also will be able to use a performance assessment to gauge high school students' achievement in history courses after Lane waived the requirement that students first attempt to pass a history SOL test to become eligible to receive a locally-awarded verified credit.

School systems that choose to use local assessments must follow the state's guidelines and report performance data to the state, according to a news release. Districts can also still choose to use the SOL tests.

"These waivers provide relief and agility to students and educators who are managing a lot of personal and professional pressure during this tumultuous time," Qarni said in a news release. "Innovation is necessary to keep Virginia students learning safely this academic year, and we will continue working to create new pathways for student and educator success as they adapt to changing circumstances and forms of instruction depending on the health metrics in their communities."

Board of Education members said the waivers made sense given the continued hardship caused by the pandemic.

"Anything we can do by way of giving our divisions some relief — we will eventually need to get back on track on our accountability system, but temporary measures that give more flexibility, I'm all for across the board," Anne Holton said.

