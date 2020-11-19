 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State waivers grant Virginia school divisions SOL flexibility
0 comments

State waivers grant Virginia school divisions SOL flexibility

{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia's education leaders on Thursday approved several waivers that will give school divisions flexibility to reduce the need for in-person Standards of Learning testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves by the Virginia Board of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will allow school divisions to opt for local assessments for elementary and middle school history/social science and English writing tests. Other subjects — reading, math and science — are federally mandated, and Lane said it is unlikely the U.S. Department of Education will waive federal rules.

"We have been thinking about not only the students' academic health, but their physical and social-emotional health and have some concerns about students' willingness, or even ability, to be able to do all assessments in-person from the SOL standpoint," Lane told the Board of Education.

Schools divisions will be able to use local assessments in lieu of the Virginia Studies, Civics and Economics and Grade 8 Writing SOL tests.

The board also lowered the SOL score needed to earn a locally awarded verified credit for fall 2020 classes from 375 to 350 and will require only one attempt rather than two so fewer students will need to retake a test in-person. Lane also waived the cap of locally awarded verified credits that school systems can issue in a single year.

Students must earn a certain number of verified credits to graduate, meaning they both pass a course and the end-of-course SOL or other assessment.

Districts also will be able to use a performance assessment to gauge high school students' achievement in history courses after Lane waived the requirement that students first attempt to pass a history SOL test to become eligible to receive a locally-awarded verified credit.

School systems that choose to use local assessments must follow the state's guidelines and report performance data to the state, according to a news release. Districts can also still choose to use the SOL tests.

"These waivers provide relief and agility to students and educators who are managing a lot of personal and professional pressure during this tumultuous time," Qarni said in a news release. "Innovation is necessary to keep Virginia students learning safely this academic year, and we will continue working to create new pathways for student and educator success as they adapt to changing circumstances and forms of instruction depending on the health metrics in their communities."

Board of Education members said the waivers made sense given the continued hardship caused by the pandemic.

"Anything we can do by way of giving our divisions some relief — we will eventually need to get back on track on our accountability system, but temporary measures that give more flexibility, I'm all for across the board," Anne Holton said.

20200610_MET_COV_MAIN_BB01

James Lane, Virginia’s public schools chief

 Richmond Times-Dispatch, File 2020
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VCU study: School segregation worsening in Virginia
State and Regional News

VCU study: School segregation worsening in Virginia

Schools are becoming more segregated by race and poverty, according to a study released last week by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University and Penn State. The report says the metro Richmond area is the only area of the state with “severe” school segregation along racial lines.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hickory, N.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert