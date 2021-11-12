 Skip to main content
Troutville man charged after handgun confiscated at airport
Troutville man charged after handgun confiscated at airport

A Troutville resident was charged after he attempted to bring a handgun onto a flight from Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police confiscated the 9mm handgun, which was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber from the man. He was not named in a media release from the TSA.

TSA alerted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man. He also faces a federal financial penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

According to the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

The Troutville man's firearm was the 18th confiscated so far this year from airline passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport's checkpoints, according to the TSA.

 

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019.  Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

