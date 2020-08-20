Va. special session update: Senate adjourns to await resumption of work by House of Delegates

RICHMOND — The Virginia Senate adjourned Thursday and will return to Richmond next week to continue work for the special session.

The Senate has worked through dozens of bills in just a few days, while the House of Delegates has yet to begin its work. The House is planning to vote Sunday to transition to an all-virtual session and then it will begin taking up bills.

Because of that delay with the House, the senators decided to go home and return once the House catches up on its work. In the meantime, the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees are continuing to work on the budget, which is the primary reason the governor called the General Assembly to have a special session.

Lawmakers are also discussing legislation on other pandemic-related issues as well as criminal justice and police reform.

It's unclear how long the special session will last, but it will likely last at least into the first week of September.

