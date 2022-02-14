Victims of I-81 triple fatality in Wythe County identified

WYTHEVILLE — Three people who died Friday when their van collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 and overturned were members of the same family, Virginia State Police said.

The crash, which occurred Friday afternoon, injured seven occupants of the 2017 Ford Transit E-350 van, all of whom were related.

State police said Monday that Christina E. Williams, 31, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., the van's driver, was hospitalized for serious injuries. Passengers Mark E. Williams, 52, and Brittany R. Puckett, 25, both of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died at the scene.

Additionally, another passenger, a two-year-old boy, died at the scene. Three other van occupants, an 18-year-old woman, and two girls, ages 7 and 5, were hospitalized with injuries state police described as ranging from minor to serious to life-threatening.

According to police, traffic in the southbound I-81 lanes near Wytheville had slowed down when the passenger van collided with the tractor-trailer in the left lane. The van overturned and came to rest in the median.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police said that the two adults who died in the wreck were not wearing seatbelts. The toddler who died and other occupants of the car who survived were wearing proper seat restraints.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.