Virginia Beach considers lifting sledding ban at Mount Trashmore Park

Mount Trashmore snow

Sledding has been banned at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach since 2000. 

 Virginian-Pilot photo

Two recent back-to-back snow storms have Virginia Beach councilors members thinking about lifting the ban on sledding at Mount Trashmore Park, once the site of the city's landfill.

Councilman Rocky Holcomb said he had numerous requests from residents to allow sledding at the park.

“I would like for the manager and the city attorney to find a way that we can figure something out for Mount Trashmore, to maybe have some fun for folks out there to do some sledding,” Holcomb said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Sledding has been prohibited on the man-made, 65-foot hill since 2000, after several people were injured over the years. Holcomb, who works for the sheriff’s office, said he guarded the mountain in the early 1990s.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson thought it was a good idea to look into modifying the rules about sledding.

“It’s something people really enjoying doing,” Wilson said. “It sounds kind of mean that we don’t allow them to do it.”

Before a snow weather event, the city announces that the park will be closed and pays employees to monitor the hill.

“We’re already expending people with overtime to keep people from doing it; maybe we can utilize some of those same resources to letting people enjoy themselves,” Wilson said.

Mayor Bobby Dyer was on board, too.

“We want to be the city of ‘yes,’” Dyer said. “Maybe people can sign liability waivers.”

