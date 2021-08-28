Virginia Beach police seized more than 100 guns in the resort area this summer

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate reported this week that new safety measures deployed this summer in the Oceanfront resort area are making a difference, including the seizure of more than 100 firearms.

The city earmarked nearly $2 million for the police department to curb violence in the resort area after a shooting incident March 26 left two people dead — including one from officer gunfire — and eight others injured.

The police department plans to use newly acquired ballistic imaging equipment to conduct tests on the seized guns, Neudigate told the City Council in a meeting Tuesday.

“My experience tells me if you’re illegally carrying a firearm or using it, it’s not the first time. That gun’s been involved in other crimes,” he said.

New officers assigned to the resort area have been working with code enforcement and landscape management to increase lighting and trim overgrowth, which resulted in the recovery of additional guns.

When the landscapers cut the bushes around a city parking lot at 19th Street in May, they discovered more than a dozen weapons.