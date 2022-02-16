Virginia Beach shooting survivors, victims’ families push legislators for financial support

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jason Nixon’s oldest daughter burst into tears during her sister’s First Communion last spring.

It should have been a happy family celebration, Nixon said, but the teen missed her mom.

Kate Nixon, 42, was among those killed during a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019. The gunman, a disgruntled former employee, gunned down 12 people and wounded four others before he was fatally shot.

“This pain doesn’t just go away,” Jason Nixon told The Virginian-Pilot.

Nixon is among those pushing state legislators to pass a $10 million budget amendment that would create the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund. The fund would help survivors of mass violence, as well as the victims’ families, with long-term physical and mental health needs that aren’t covered by insurance.

Nixon, and other advocates of the fund, met with a group of state lawmakers in Richmond Tuesday to share their stories.

Ned Carlstrom, a former Virginia Beach city employee who survived the shooting, told legislators he struggles with nightmares and will never forget stepping over a dead coworker with bullet holes.

Nixon explained that he worries about his three daughters growing up without their mom.

Joe Samaha, the father of a Virginia Tech shooting victim, also spoke at the gathering.

He explained there tends to be a lot of support for survivors or victims’ families in the first year or two after a tragedy. But then the funds dry up long before wounds heal.

“As a lot of military folks understand, PTSD is very difficult and it’s hard to deal with. You can cope with it, but it doesn’t go away,” said Samaha, who serves as president of the VTV Family Outreach Foundation, a nonprofit that assists mass shooting survivors nationwide. “The Virginia Beach families have been in their own war.”

Samaha urged lawmakers to invest in their long-term care.

The meeting was attended by several Virginia Beach delegates, including Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler and Republicans Glenn Davis and Tim Anderson. Attorney General Jason Miyares was also present.

Miyares said the idea had his support.

“It seems like sometimes the rest of society, somewhat tragically, will move on (after a mass shooting), and that’s easy for the rest of society, but not for the people who have had this scar ripped in their soul,” he said.

After the meeting, Nixon said he felt it was a success.

“I think we opened up a lot of eyes,” he said.

Convirs-Fowler, who is sponsoring the budget amendment in the House of Delegates, told The Virginian-Pilot that she wants to do anything she can to help the victims. The mass shooting has left permanent scars on Virginia Beach, she said.

“This tragedy is going to stay with us for decades,” she said.