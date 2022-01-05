Virginia health commissioner to resign after talk with Gov.-elect Youngkin

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, who has led the state's health agency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from the post next week at the urging of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Oliver, who had expressed interest in continuing to run the Virginia Department Health into the new administration in an interview with the Times-Dispatch, told staffers during a call Wednesday he had been formally notified of Youngkin's decision by his transition.

Oliver will leave his post Jan. 14, the day before Youngkin's inauguration, according to two people familiar with the call. It's not clear who will replace Oliver, or who will serve as the next health secretary. Youngkin's transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths fueled by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The decision is not entirely surprising given Youngkin's criticisms of the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he has described as heavy-handed. Youngkin opposes vaccine mandates and has criticized mask mandates, public restrictions on businesses and curfews.

Oliver was a key advisor to Northam as the administration weighed its public restrictions.

In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Oliver in August issued a mask mandate for the state's K-12 schools, which Youngkin has criticized and vowed to undo - even as COVID-19 cases surge here.

Despite their differences, Oliver said in an interview last month that he wished to remain in his job to provide continuity at VDH as the pandemic continues to rage, and to finish overseeing key operational improvements at the agency, including technical improvements the way it analyzes public health data.

"We’re now in a position where that work really reeds to continue with the pandemic still raging," Oliver said last month. "We’re also thinking about ways to improve public health and build the public health system that this state deserves. I feel that's work I started and that I’d like to see through to the end."

Oliver and the state's health agency have fielded significant criticism over its handling of the pandemic.

Early on, a lack of coordination with private testing vendors stunted the state’s ability to test enough Virginians for the virus, which left the state in the dark about its spread and about deadly consequences in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Throughout 2020, the state faced criticism from the business community over restrictions that it thought changed too suddenly, and without much clarity.

The state later stumbled as it began to distribute vaccines at a slower rate than any of its neighbors and almost every other state — delaying safety for vulnerable Virginians. Consistently, people of color had a harder time accessing resources and information to fend off illness or economic struggle.

All told, Virginia has fared better than other states, particularly its neighbors to the south when it comes to rates of infection and death. Virginia ranks 10th among states in people who are fully vaccinated.