Virginia pays tribute to fallen Covington police Officer Caleb Ogilvie

CLIFTON FORGE — Flags across Virginia waved at half-staff on Saturday, as hundreds of uniformed law enforcement officials from all corners of the commonwealth converged on Covington to pay final respects to an officer killed in the line of duty.

Covington police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died of gunshot wounds Monday, responding to a disturbance at the Farm & Fuel store that resulted in two other deaths, according to police.

State police said the other casualties included the initial shooter in the incident, Toney S. Poulston Jr., 42, of Covington, and an older relative who Poulston shot, Randall Lee Paxton, 64, also of Covington.

Skirling bagpipes accompanied a contingent of color guards as hundreds of law enforcement in brown and blue uniforms from as far as Washington, D.C., gathered at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge for a celebration of Ogilvie’s life.

Among the mourners was Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who spoke to a crowd that filled most of the court and bleachers in the school’s gymnasium.

“To Caleb and all the men and women like him, we owe him and you a debt of gratitude that we can never repay,” Youngkin said. “But one thing we can do is pause today and pay tribute to a very brave man who made a decision to serve, and his actions saved lives.”

Law enforcement heroes stand between civil society and lawlessness every day, he said. In February, two other officers were killed at Bridgewater College in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I hope and I pray that all people in Virginia today will reflect on the courage it takes to serve as a police officer, the sacrifice made by their families,” Youngkin said. “It’s not just a dangerous job. It’s the hardest job in our nation today.”

Friends and family who knew Ogilvie testified to his giving nature and sense of humor, telling their stories of him as a husband, father, brother and coworker. Some of his fellow Marines shared tearful recollections of Ogilvie as a caring mentor who went out of his way to bring people together.

“As we sit here today and wonder why, question how can this be, I don’t have answers for you,” Youngkin said. “What I know is a very brave man made very important decisions, and he saved lives.”

The fallen officer’s widow, Natasha Ogilvie, said the seven years she spent with him will never be enough.

“He was an amazing father who could make an immaculate tea party spread,” Natasha Ogilvie said. “He didn’t mind letting his little girls deck him out in makeup, and he would still see them off to school after working a 12-hour night shift.”

Caleb Ogilvie was proud to serve his country and his community, she said. He joined the Covington police in January 2021, and before that volunteered from 2011 to 2016 with the former Masons Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad in Roanoke County, according to police.

“I ask you guys to keep his memory alive, whether it’s sharing a memory, or one of his terrible dad jokes, and don’t waste a single moment of life,” Natasha Ogilvie said. “Thank a serviceman or an officer, be kind to your neighbor and love one another, because we never know when our last impression is going to be made on the world.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.