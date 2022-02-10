Virginia Senate budget amendment would fund completion of Southwest Virginia trail

ABINGDON — Virginia State Sen. Todd Pillion has introduced legislation in the Virginia General Assembly seeking funds to complete the Mendota Trail, a Southwest Virginia rails-to-trails conversation project.

Pillion, R-Abingdon, is seeking $466,500 as an amendment in the Senate budget. That decision won’t be made for another month, according to Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

Last year, Pillion secured $350,000 for the trail with money coming from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. That money — plus the prospect of more — is good news to Jim Lapis, the president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.

“We have all but four trestles paid for,” Lapis said before saying last year’s funding is being utilized now. “By June 30, we will have connected Mendota to Wolf Run. That’s a distance of 4.5 miles.”

The trail’s remaining four trestles that have not been funded are located across Wolf Run.

When completed, the trail will extend 12.5 miles between Bristol and Mendota, a small Washington County community along the Holston River's north fork. Mendota is renowned for the annual autumn migratory flyover of hawks.

If the budget amendment is passed, it would allow the trail builders to finish by the fall of 2023, Lapis said. Plans to convert the abandoned railroad that forms the trail's pathway have been in the works for about 20 years.

Use by the Southern Railroad stopped in 1972, though passenger excursion trains later used the tracks through the early 1980s, Lapis said.

Early plans to turn the railroad corridor into a trail were thwarted by legal wrangles about a dozen years ago due to beliefs the railroad grade was simply a right-of-way that reverted to adjacent landowners. It was determined by deed research that the grade was actually a long, skinny yet continuous piece of property that connected from Bristol to the Scott County border.

Eventfully, Lapis hopes the Mendota Trail could be a state park.