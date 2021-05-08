Washington and Lee name change decision will be made in June, rector says

“We want [the Board of Trustees] to realize that pushing it off is not going to make us forget, even if they try to push it off to the summer when no one is on campus,” Otice Carder, a sophomore and one of the organizers of the event, said at the walkout.

Another student speaker at the event, Enuma Anekwe-Desince, a junior, said she thinks it’s unfathomable that Washington and Lee, a school that is struggling to attain and maintain diversity, is still venerating a Confederate general.

“Idolizing Robert E. Lee and wanting to increase the number of Black students on your campus is irreconcilable,” Anekwe-Desince said at the event. “I am eternally grateful for the opportunities that this school has provided me. But I won’t act like it hasn’t come at a cost.”

But other students, and many alumni are in favor of keeping the name.

Banners with the words “Retain the Name” have recently cropped up on campus in Elrod Commons, as well as on billboards and signs elsewhere in Lexington. Pamphlets about Lee’s presidency of the university have also been anonymously left at many building entrances.

When the board surveyed students, faculty, alumni and parents in October, receiving more than 14,000 responses, the data was similarly divided.