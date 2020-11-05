Watch Now: Early votes in Henrico and Spotsylvania push Spanberger to victory in 7th

“Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in the district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement,” Freitas said.

Spanberger, a resident of western Henrico and graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, led Freitas by more than 25,000 votes in the county, as she used her political base in the Richmond suburbs to overcome losses in Spotsylvania and seven other mostly rural counties in the sprawling district. (The 7th includes the western parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.)

She won Chesterfield by about 15,000 votes, as Democrats dominated early voting in person and by mail to overcome a more than 50,000-vote advantage Freitas held on election night before absentee ballots were counted in the Richmond suburbs.

The Virginia Public Access Project estimated that Freitas had received two-thirds of the votes cast on Election Day, but Spanberger reversed that advantage with the results of early voting in person and by mail in an election conducted under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.