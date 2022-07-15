Youngkin feels 'heart sink' while viewing Buchanan County flood damage

OAKWOOD — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited flood-ravaged parts of Buchanan County Friday, saying, “you can’t help but feel your heart sink” when viewing the damage.

The governor’s helicopter, with another helicopter escorting it, landed on the football field at Twin Valley elementary and middle schools in Oakwood. The school facility became a hub of emergency response after Tuesday night’s deluge affected nearby communities.

Youngkin made his way down a receiving line of dozens of law enforcement and emergency response workers in front of the school, thanking them for their work.

In brief remarks to a crowd of reporters, Youngkin said that he was glad that people who were reported missing in the immediate wake of the flood were found to be safe. There were no fatalities reported after the flooding.

“God bless everybody that was able to locate everybody we were concerned about,“ Youngkin said.

The governor said there would have to be “a ton of cleanup” to damaged homes and roads.

But Youngkin said that he was cheered to see so many agencies and volunteers working to help, and invoked his catchphrase, saying “the spirit of Virginia is alive.“

Youngkin posed for photos as he took an armload of cleaning supplies from a tractor-trailer and carried it into the school. In an auditorium there, emergency workers were putting batteries in flashlights that would be distributed to people whose homes have no electricity. Across the front of the auditorium, piles of relief goods were being sorted for distribution.

Youngkin dropped off the cleaning supplies and told the workers that another “another big truck from Food City,” filled with donations from the regional grocery store chain, was due Saturday.

The governor then headed out in a motorcade of state police vehicles, leaving his helicopters on the ballfield, for a more ground level tour of flood damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.