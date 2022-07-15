 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Youngkin feels 'heart sink' while viewing Buchanan County flood damage

  • 0
Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Buchanan County

Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at Twin Valley Elementary Middle School on Friday which has served as a shelter for flood survivors.

 EMILY BALL, Bristol Herald Courier

OAKWOOD — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited flood-ravaged parts of Buchanan County Friday, saying, “you can’t help but feel your heart sink” when viewing the damage.

The governor’s helicopter, with another helicopter escorting it, landed on the football field at Twin Valley elementary and middle schools in Oakwood. The school facility became a hub of emergency response after Tuesday night’s deluge affected nearby communities.

Youngkin made his way down a receiving line of dozens of law enforcement and emergency response workers in front of the school, thanking them for their work.

In brief remarks to a crowd of reporters, Youngkin said that he was glad that people who were reported missing in the immediate wake of the flood were found to be safe. There were no fatalities reported after the flooding.

“God bless everybody that was able to locate everybody we were concerned about,“ Youngkin said.

People are also reading…

The governor said there would have to be “a ton of cleanup” to damaged homes and roads.

But Youngkin said that he was cheered to see so many agencies and volunteers working to help, and invoked his catchphrase, saying “the spirit of Virginia is alive.“

Youngkin posed for photos as he took an armload of cleaning supplies from a tractor-trailer and carried it into the school. In an auditorium there, emergency workers were putting batteries in flashlights that would be distributed to people whose homes have no electricity. Across the front of the auditorium, piles of relief goods were being sorted for distribution.

Youngkin dropped off the cleaning supplies and told the workers that another “another big truck from Food City,” filled with donations from the regional grocery store chain, was due Saturday.

The governor then headed out in a motorcade of state police vehicles, leaving his helicopters on the ballfield, for a more ground level tour of flood damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan, US agree to work on economic solutions as G20 members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert