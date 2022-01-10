Youngkin names Littel as state secretary of health and human resources

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named John Littel, who has served as president of Magellan of Virginia and as chief external affairs officer for Magellan Health, as the state's secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Youngkin takes office on Saturday. The appointment comes as Virginia faces a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts to protect Virginians' lives and livelihoods," Youngkin said in a statement.

"Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market health care options, and reform our health care safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve health care outcomes."

Youngkin's transition announced on Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will challenge a federal rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID. That announcement came on the day that Virginia broke its record for COVID hospitalizitions, with 3,329.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services selected Magellan of Virginia to serve as the administrator of behavioral health services, according to the company's website.

Littel previously was executive vice president for external affairs at Amerigroup Corp.

Littel would succeed Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris as secretary of Health and Human Resources. Dr. Daniel Carey left the post in October to become chief medical officer for a large medical group based in Washington state.

The Secretary of Health and Human Resources oversees 12 state agencies.

Littel is rector of the College of William and Mary, serving as chair of the Board of Visitors and its executive committee.

He is a graduate of the University of Scranton and of Catholic University School of Law.