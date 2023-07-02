An Amherst man died Saturday following a motorcycle accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway that occurred south of the James River near Natural Bridge, according to the National Park Service.

The Park Service said the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center, at approximately 12:57 p.m. Saturday, received a report of a single motorcycle crash near milepost 74.

The Park Service said the agency’s law enforcement rangers and area first responders arrived on the scene to find Christopher Bryan Graves, 35, had died as a result of injuries suffered from the wreck.

The initial investigation indicates Graves left the roadway in a sharp curve and came off his motorcycle before hitting his head on a large rock nearby, the Park Service said.

Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the Park Service said.

No additional details are available at the moment, the agency said Sunday afternoon.