Win or lose in November, beginning at midnight Friday, Wayne Davis will be the new sheriff of Henry County through the end of the year.

After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Lane Perry will hang his holster up and turn over the reins to his second-in-command. It’s a legal procedure allowing the outgoing sheriff some degree of control on the transformation of his department as he exits.

A tearful Perry thanked the law enforcement community throughout the region on Monday as a full house in uniform attended a swearing-in ceremony in the Summerlin Meeting Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

“I was sworn in as sheriff on Monday and we swore the lion’s share of our deputies because at midnight on Friday, when Sheriff Perry’s tenure expires, if everyone has not been sworn in, they lose their law enforcement authority,” Davis told the Bulletin on Tuesday. “So we have to get all of our employees sworn in. Not only all of our employees, but everyone who serves on multi-jurisdictional task forces and mutual-aid agreements with us.”

Davis said he expected more than 300 men and women will be sworn in before the end of Friday in similar fashion as he was on Monday.

For the next six months, Davis will get to test the waters as sheriff of Henry County and the community will get to measure his performance.

In November, voters of Henry County will decide whether they want Davis to continue as sheriff or whether they prefer one of his opponents, Del Mills or Daryl Hatcher.

“It’s an honor and true privilege to serve as the sheriff of Henry County. It is a big job that comes with great power and great responsibilities and those responsibilities are what’s more important,” Davis said. “You’re responsible for serving every citizen of this community.”

Davis said compared to other departments from Roanoke to Danville, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office currently has only 12 unfilled jobs, or about 5% of its workforce.

“Some of those agencies are as much as 30% short, so I think we’re doing pretty well,” Davis said. “When we swear-in our next batch of school resource officers, we’ll be poised to break about 240 employees with a $21 million dollar budget.

Although Davis said he had a good working relationship with Perry and considers him a good friend, he will be making some changes.

“I intend to take the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to the next level particularly in the realm of technology, modernizing police methodologies and increasing our proactive policing efforts as well as community interactions,” Davis said. “I think we’ll see a different level of service under what I have as my vision of the Sheriff’s Office.”

When Perry announced his plans to retire in March, he appointed Davis as his chief deputy and Davis declared his intention to run for a full four-year term in November. Since that time, he has placed a school resource officer at every school in the county.

Davis has also reinstituted the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program after it remained dormant for more than 20 years.