A Henry County judge will sentence a Fieldale man in September for the object sexual penetration of the man’s 3-month-old daughter and possession of 26 images of child pornography.

Circuit Judge James McGarry on Monday found Ross Thomas Eckert, 36, guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and 25 counts of possession of child pornography/second or subsequent offense. He also found Eckert guilty of object sexual penetration of a victim less the 13 years of age, but not guilty of rape.

The maximum sentence for the pornography convictions is 255 years and the object sexual penetration pf a child conviction is punishable by a mandatory minimum of life in prison. Eckert will return to court Sept 27.

Eckert pleaded not guilty to the three charges and requested a bench trial.

A woman sitting in the back of the courtroom was called first to the witness stand.

She identified herself as having been in a relationship with Eckert for more than two years and said they shared a child together that is now about 16 months old.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

Henry County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessica Hensen asked the woman to describe her encounter with Eckert on March 8, 2022, which began as consensual sex.

The woman said Eckert placed her in as uncomfortable position, due to a cesarean delivery she had undergone with the birth of their daughter almost three months earlier.

Pinned down and unable to move, the woman said she repeatedly told Eckert to stop and that she did not want to get pregnant again. He refused.

The woman said four days later she was in the kitchen when she heard their baby crying and screaming.

“It sounded like she was in pain; it was a shrill sound,” said the woman.

She said she found Eckert changing the baby’s diaper at a changing table in the nursery upstairs. He was sexually abusing the child with two fingers.

“I snatched her up and yelled at him ‘What are you doing’ and he said ‘You’re disgusting’ and walked out of the room,” she said.

During the woman’s testimony, Eckert could be seen frequently shaking his head in disagreementd.

Kimble Reynolds, Eckert’s attorney, cross-examined the woman, asking her if it was true that she had kicked Eckert out of the house and he lived in a homeless shelter for a brief time before she took him back.

“My client says you can be very controlling,” said Reynolds.

Four days after the woman said she saw Eckert abusing the baby, she took the infant to Franklin County and spoke with Brittany Carter with the Franklin County Department of Social Services.

“She told me that she was raped, her daughter was assaulted and he spit on the child,” Carter said.

The child was taken to the Carilion Clinic hospital in Rocky Mount the following day where she was given a complete examination by forensic nurse Stephanie Hodges.

Hodges said the exam was normal and there was no evidence of penetration, although due to five days that had passed since the alleged incident, any injury that may have occurred could have healed.

On that same day, the woman said she turned in Eckert’s cellphone to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and told them she had observed what appeared to be pornographic images of children on the device.

“In his trash folder there was porn, little girls, one was in a green bikini and others with children in sexual positions,” she said.

First Sgt. Matt Duffy said he received the phone and called in Lt. Michael Wagoner to conduct an extraction of the phone that same day.

Wagoner testified that he found three images that were sexually explicit involving a subject identifiable as a minor and 23 were found to involve minors clothed but in sexually suggestive poses.

Wagoner said the illegal images appeared to be screenshots, but he could not determine who made them or where the phone was when the images were taken.

Duffy testified that when Eckert was brought in for questioning, he explained the alleged rape of his girlfriend as being “in the moment,” and the images on the phone as “computer-generated fake porn,” from a website he described as “No Nude Cuties.”

“Everything I saw appeared to be real children,” said Duffy.

Reynolds said his client purchased a second phone after he had been kicked out of the house and was living at the homeless shelter with intentions of returning the first phone back to his girlfriend who had purchased it for him.

Reynolds said during the time Eckert was at the homeless shelter, he gave the first phone to another man who was staying there so he could use it.