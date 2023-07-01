A Clifton Forge police officer shot and killed a man Friday afternoon while on an emergency call for an ongoing domestic situation, according to Virginia State Police.

State police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of Clifton Forge's police chief. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Avenue, according to a statement from Corinne Geller, public relations director for the state police.

Clifton Forge police and an Alleghany County sheriff's deputy responded to the emergency call. "Once inside, they encountered an adult male who began threatening them and then charged at them. One of the police officers discharged his department-issued handgun and struck the male," Geller wrote. The man died en route to a nearby hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured. The man's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Roanoke. His identity has not been released.

There were 43 officer involved shootings in Virginia in 2022, including 22 fatalities, according to the state police's "Crime in Virginia" 2022 report released this month. One of those fatalities was nearby, on March 14, 2022, when Covington Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie died in an exchange of gunfire outside a store with Toney S. Poulston Jr., who had just shot and killed a storekeeper inside. State police investigated that incident as well, and the fatal shooting of Poulston later was ruled as justified. Also in 2022, an Alleghany County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who had fired at deputies while trying to flee a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 64. The June 9, 2022, shooting, also investigated by state police, was later ruled a justified use of force.