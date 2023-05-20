When the pandemic struck and the world changed course to face a public health emergency, one Hollins University student said she too changed courses. She plans to facilitate healthier communities.

Jasmine Carmichael is a Hollins University graduate of 2023, ready to join her peers receiving diplomas Sunday. She did not move to Roanoke from Richmond intending to study public health, but the coronavirus' impact inspired her to change majors her junior year.

“I started out as a chemistry major,” Carmichael said. “The pandemic just showed me … I think public health is where I’m needed.”

She said the pandemic's 2020 onset showed her the importance of flexibility, and the results of unpredictability.

“There was a lot of misinformation during that time,” Carmichael said. “I felt like, well, how can I be informed and how can I inform anyone else unless I'm an expert in this field?”

As an intern for the anti-poverty nonprofit Total Action for Progress in Roanoke, Carmichael said she saw firsthand how societal factors impact peoples’ health outcomes.

"I realized what I really wanted to do for that internship was health education — going to different centers and different people's homes, and telling them how they can protect themselves, how to be healthier and what resources were out there," she said.

By its nature, public health means ensuring everybody can access quality care, she said.

“You cannot have public health without social justice,” she said. “If only certain parts of the population have access to good health, then that's not public health. That's only part of the public.”

Carmichael plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University to receive a master’s degree in public health, and she hopes to someday soon work for the Centers for Disease Control.

“You have to get the whole public involved,” Carmichael said. “Sometimes you have to meet people where they're at in order to get them the help that they need.”

That’s the difference between equity and equality, she said. It’s another one of those lessons learned while in college during a time of such uncertainty.

“While the pandemic made it a bit more challenging than I expected, Hollins made it really easy to bounce back from that,” Carmichael said. “I've still had a normal college experience, even with the pandemic.”

As graduates from the class of 2023 proceed into the wider world, these lessons go with them.

“Always expect the unexpected,” Carmichael said. “The pandemic showed me that anything can happen at any moment. You have to be flexible to change, and you have to be willing to change.”

And she said to be nice to people, including yourself, as well as people with differing thoughts and beliefs.

“It’s OK to change your mind,” Carmichael said. “It’s OK not to have everything planned out.”

Hollins University's 181st commencement ceremony is on campus at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will livestream from the college website, hollins.edu.