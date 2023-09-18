The Hollins University Board of Trustees extended its contract with President Mary Dana Hinton into the next decade, the school announced Monday.

“The board of trustees has the highest confidence in President Hinton, who has demonstrated outstanding leadership,” reads a written statement from Hollins University Board Chair Debra Meade. “We could not be more pleased to have President Hinton as a part of our community, and we are grateful for her ongoing leadership of Hollins for the next seven years.”

A contract extension through June 30, 2030, was approved by a unanimous university board vote, the school announced. Hinton, who joined Hollins in 2020, is the university’s 13th president and its first African American president.

Because Hollins is a private college, further details of the contract are not available.

“My most fervent hope for the office of the president is that we continue to create an environment where every student who comes through our gates knows that they are seen, heard, valued and belong here,” Hinton said during an interview in late August. “I think the president can help shape that environment. You don’t do anything by yourself, but that is my repeat message to this community.”

Meade said there’s recently been “tremendous leadership churn in higher education.” The average term in office for university presidents today is 5.9 years, she said.

“This seven-year contract extension is our clear endorsement of her leadership,” Meade said of Hinton in the statement. “As we prepare for a bold future ahead for Hollins in an ever-changing world, it is essential that we ensure her visionary leadership remains in place through 2030.”

Hinton joined and led Hollins during the coronavirus pandemic, and since then has led successful fundraising efforts, initiated new academic programs and campus facility upgrades, and improved student retention rates, the Monday statement reads.

Meade said in the statement that Hinton’s fundraising success has been “unmatched,” securing more than $100 million in gifts to the university in her first three years, including the single largest gift in the history of women’s colleges.

“It is such a privilege to serve the students who choose Hollins,” Hinton said in the statement. “The most important thing you can bring is an open heart and an open mind. We get to help create that every day, and that’s what I love most about this work.”