Dragon wing begonias on campus are blooming red, and there’s a smell of fresh paint in the library at Hollins University.

As students move to campus this weekend ahead of fall classes beginning Wednesday, Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton said she is excited for another semester focusing on what higher education is all about: the students.

“I am starting my fourth year at Hollins… I think that officially makes me a senior,” she said with a laugh. “Once you’ve been through what I would call a generation of students, you do have a deeper understanding and appreciation for the institution.”

Hollins University has 210 incoming new students this fall, and 59% are first-generation college students, according to school data. Those new learners will contribute to Hollins’ total enrollment of 888 students for the upcoming fall semester.

“What I feel we are called to do is make certain that when students are on this campus, that they have unfettered access to information so they can take that information and through their classes and experiences curate it into knowledge,” Hinton said. “I want students to talk with and among as many different groups of people as they can. I want students to be able to access books and thinkers and speakers to expand their academic knowledge.”

Starting her presidency at Hollins in 2020 meant slogging through two school years of pandemic-related restrictions. Keeping campus safe required a granular approach to leadership, she said, but nowadays the school is looking further ahead.

“We began a strategic planning process last year … the plan itself will be a seven-year strategic plan,” Hinton said. “It has three gears: academic excellence and innovation, access without limits, and student success and wellbeing for a lifetime.”

That long-term plan is intended to help propel Hollins through what Hinton describes as a trying time for higher education.

“In some ways this was the hardest summer, I think, in the history of higher education,” Hinton said. “Hollins is subject to every issue that the rest of higher education is subject to.”

A Supreme Court decision in June effectively ended the process of affirmative action in colleges’ admissions policies. Public confidence in higher education is down sharply to an all-time low, according to a Gallup poll in July.

“That terrifies me. Because that seems to imply we don’t make contributions to our communities that are valued,” Hinton said. “And that decline in trust is on all sides of the political spectrum. That really, really worries me quite a bit.”

Then there’s the recent proliferation of technology using artificial intelligence. Hinton said AI ethics aren’t keeping pace with the rollout of new AI technology, raising a potential point of leadership for Hollins to tackle.

“It is a challenging moment, from every side in higher education right now,” Hinton said. “What do we as a community have to do collectively, to not only persevere through this moment when everything is being questioned and challenged, but so that we actually thrive and are putting in place the infrastructure, the policies and the people needed to thrive?”

She said social media impacts students of today unlike a decade prior.

“For some folks, they’re kind of bystanders and this social media conversation sort of flows over them,” Hinton said. “But it really hits young people really hard, and that makes me sad for them.”

Hinton said she’s contemplated a lot this summer about what she has seen as a college president over the past 10 years. Previously, she was president at College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota.

“Some things remain the same,” Hinton said. “Students eagerness and hopefulness, and excitement about college and about getting out and going into the world, that remains 100% the same.”

That youthful spirit of student enthusiasm energizes the people who work in higher education, she said. But other factors are not so constant.

“I think what’s changed is students are bringing with them, largely because of the pandemic, greater needs,” Hinton said. “Hollins is getting really good at recognizing those needs and responding to those needs.”

One example new this semester at Hollins is the bringing together of various student support offices into one floor of the Wyndham Robertson Library. Previously, the university’s career center, study abroad, diversity equity and inclusion, student accessibility and other offices were spread across campus.

“It makes it easier for students to get the support they need,” Hinton said. “Students don’t have an academic experience, a social experience, and a co-curricular experience. They have a collective experience, and the work is ours to bring those pieces together for them.”

The reshuffling of those office locations is one of several facilities upgrades that happened at Hollins this summer, Hinton said. Even as demands have shifted across generations of students, at its simplest the role of Hollins is unchanged, she said.

“Hollins has for 181 years met the needs of the students it serves, and while those needs have changed, there’s some things that fundamentally remain the same,” Hinton said. “We educate fiercely intelligent undergraduate and graduate students, and we meet students where they are.”

Of the new students at Hollins this year, tuition is already paid for 36 HOPE scholars who come from low-income families in the Roanoke area. Now, Hollins is looking ahead to that next generation of students moving onto campus this weekend.

“We’ve seen nationally the learning loss attached to COVID,” Hinton said. “I would say even more than learning loss is there’s just an unevenness in the experiences students had in high school.”

It’s a nationwide issue, she said: the coronavirus exacted different tolls on different groups, particularly in education. Echoing other regional university presidents’ recent statements, Hinton said now more than ever is important for colleges to be good partners to K-12 schools and their local communities.

“Trying to help students not just catch up, but accelerate and move forward is a big part of the work,” Hinton said. “We’re prepared and equipped to do that, but it is different than it was 10 years ago.”

It’s the best job in the world watching young people grow intellectually and emotionally toward adulthood, she said.

“You get to work with individuals at this really precious moment in their lives, when they’re making that transition from youth to adult,” Hinton said. “It’s still so important that we gently hold that in our hands and help them achieve their grandest aspirations.”