Virginia Tech is amassing professors to start up its new Alexandria campus under construction.

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus is scheduled to open its 11-story Academic Building One in fall 2024, after three years of construction, to replace the school’s Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church.

Lance Collins, Innovation Campus vice president and executive director, reported progress to the university Board of Visitors during a recent meeting.

“If you’re building a campus, the heart and soul of it is to have an outstanding faculty,” Collins said. “We’re a startup and at this early stage, we want to be building off of strength.”

He said Virginia Tech is hiring professors whose research focuses on artificial intelligence and data analytics, next generation wireless networking, quantum algorithms and software, intelligent interfaces for virtual and augmented reality, and more.

“And more, because this is a work in progress,” Collins said, adding that “as time goes along there likely will be other areas that emerge.”

Search committees are seeking out tenured, senior faculty to hire in a few key research areas including artificial intelligence and quantum architecture, he said.

“We’ve identified a really strong group,” Collins said. “I’ve started that process of approaching those individuals.”

Companies such as Boeing and Northrop Grumman are collaborating with Virginia Tech not only on curriculum development, but also with the Innovation Campus’ search for teaching talent, he said.

“Driven by very rapid growth in our enrollments,” Collins said the campus hired four additional computer science faculty, bringing the total in that department up to 16 hires from the initial dozen announced in April.

Once fully developed with two other buildings, the Innovation Campus could host close to 1,000 students pursuing year-long master’s and doctoral degrees, supported by 50 faculty in 2029, according to university information.

Altogether, the campus is a more than $1 billion project, according to a figure from the Associated Press.

Curriculum will largely be project-based, Collins said. Rather than a more typical 30-credit degree program requiring students to complete a series of three-hour courses, students at the Innovation Campus will devote half their time to a long-term project.

“They’d be working on the project across that entire year,” Collins said. “The other remaining 15 credits would come from coursework.”

And evaluations of student progress will be based more on competency, rather than on traditional “hours of study” success measures, he said.

“Do you have the particular skills?” Collins said. “What we want is to teach students technically in the same ways that other degree programs do, but we’re also wanting to build leaders.”

Through projects, students will learn management and communication skills, working with an entrepreneurial mindset on a diverse team across differences, he said.

“As we open in 2024, we’re closing Falls Church, there’s a lot of movement that’s going on, and there are new programs that will be coming into the Innovation Campus,” Collins said. “We want to think about ways in which those new programs might want to plug into this project-based education I’ve been describing.”

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors member Dave Calhoun said he’s watched the Innovation Campus gain momentum ever since its inception.

“Every step of this path is worth it,” Calhoun said. “It’s not as close as Roanoke. It’s maybe a little further away, but we have to work that, and work it as hard as we can.”

The board of visitors initially feared “that we wouldn’t think big enough,” on the Innovation Campus project, member Tish Long said.

“And so far, you’re thinking big enough,” Long said. “We just encourage you to continue to think big.”