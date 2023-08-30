When filmmakers asked poet Nikki Giovanni for permission to create a documentary about her life, she said it was easy to grant that access.

“The only permission I refused to grant was permission to open my FBI file,” Giovanni said. “That would have been, I think, unwise.”

The resulting documentary, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” released in January at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, to award-winning reception. The story, available for streaming next year, is about bringing together past and future, she said.

“It is a combination of where I was when I was in my 20s, and where I am when this film ends someplace in my 70s,” Giovanni said. “I’m not a movie star or something like that.”

Giovanni, now 80, retired last year as a distinguished professor after 35 years at Virginia Tech.

Space travel is a recurring theme in the internationally known poet’s work, and the documentary shares part of a title with one of her poems.

“The future is not only going to Mars, but it is our grandchildren,” Giovanni said. “For the poets who might look at it, then maybe they’ll realize that what I did in my twenties does bring something out by my eighties.”

The “Going to Mars” documentary took at least five years in the making, she said.

“It’s not mine. They’re the ones that came to me,” Giovanni said. “It’s been well respected. They did a wonderful job.”

It’ll be screened in theaters this fall ahead of its debut in 2024 on HBO and Max, according to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The film is a collision of memories, moments in American history, live readings, and visually innovative treatments of her poetry,” according to a synopsis.

While Giovanni said approving the idea of the documentary was easy, she quickly realized challenges unique to the big screen.

“I figured that the only intelligent thing for me to do is not be involved,” Giovanni said. “It’s very hard to see yourself, and it’s really hard to try to figure out what you want said about yourself.”

So, she decided to let the filmmakers, Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, do their work.

“I thought, I should let critics and the film people do it,” Giovanni said. “So I did. I just stepped back.”

She said she’s only seen the documentary once, screened at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

“I think the thing that surprised me the most, and I don’t mind saying it, was that I have a Southern accent,” Giovanni said, laughing. “I didn’t realize that until I was watching ... Whose voice is that? Oh, that’s me.”

With “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” soon appearing in theaters, it could become eligible for an Oscars nomination, she said.

“We’re not going to win, but just the idea that a poet and old lady like me could be nominated,” Giovanni said. “I would just love for grandmother to know that this is where we are, that the love that she put into me has now blossomed.”

For that love, she cooked chitlins last summer with W. Kamau Bell on CNN’s United Shades of America. And this winter, Giovanni said she will record some of her mother’s favorite songs with Javon Jackson of the Jazz Messengers on stage at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

“That’s just going to be fun because I’m not a singer,” Giovanni said. “But then as Javan says, a lot of people making records aren’t singers.”

Wednesday afternoon, Giovanni was cooking spoonbread using her grandmother’s recipe. It’s all for the love.

“If you just do what you love doing and what you do best, and you keep learning from yourself and from other people, then you’re happy. And that’s how you’re going to be, from the time you’re born to the time you transition,” Giovanni said. “You’re just trying to be happy, and maybe sane. But so many people are insane these days, I don’t know if sanity is something you can ask for.”