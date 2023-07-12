RADFORD — Kids and adults of all ages spaced out at Radford University on Wednesday, celebrating one year of observations made by a cutting-edge telescope orbiting the Sun.

Floating one million miles above Radford is the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion scientific instrument capturing some of the most precise astronomic imagery and data so far seen by humans, according to NASA.

Scientists such as Rhett Herman, a physics professor and director of the Radford University Planetarium, waited decades to see what the telescope would reveal. Its first images beamed back down to Earth in July 2022, after the telescope launched out of our atmosphere on Christmas Day 2021.

“We’re seeing the universe that we’ve not really seen before, because we’re seeing it in infrared light. We’re seeing it with a bigger telescope,” Herman said. “We’re seeing further and we’re seeing through things that we couldn’t see before.”

On the planetarium ceiling, he projected a huge photo of hazy gas plumes billowing across space.

“The Pillars of Creation … this is a stellar nursery, the birth of stars and solar systems. This is the beginning of their history,” he said. “It’s absolutely incredible.”

The telescope’s 10-year mission is to find the first galaxies that formed in the early universe, and to see stars forming planets, according to NASA. It’s a different purpose from the Hubble Space Telescope that launched into Earth’s orbit in 1990, said Sandy Liss, assistant physics professor at Radford.

“Webb is really interesting because it sees in what’s called infrared light, and that’s hard to see from the earth because our atmosphere blocks a lot of that light,” Liss said. “We need an infrared telescope to see the light from galaxies that are really, really old.”

Using those ancient beams of light, scientists can analyze data to find properties such as temperature and even material composition of the faraway astral bodies. Perhaps some day, if not already, those distant light signatures could show conditions ripe for faraway life.

“The search for life is a big thing James Webb is doing,” Liss said. “It’s already identified carbon dioxide and water in the atmospheres of extrasolar planets.”

We’ll learn more about that with time, she said, as the telescope built by American, Canadian and European space agencies keeps floating around space.

In the meantime, earthlings benefit often from spacefaring technology, even though we might not realize it, said Herman, the planetarium director.

“All of this stuff developed for astronomy is then ported to hospitals and scientific labs and engineering labs,” Herman said. “They make better cell phones, and MRI machines. Better solar cells and all that.”

Radford collaborates regularly with NASA to showcase recent space-related advancements to the public, he said. It inspires new generations of scientists.

Herman said it’s not uncommon for his new students to tell him they became interested in their field of study during a science day like the one at Radford on Wednesday.

A former student of his is even working on the James Webb Space Telescope right now, he said.

“One of the kids in here who’s eight years old right now, what if they get inspired? What if they’re the first one to stand on Mars?” Herman said. “That’s who we’re talking to.”