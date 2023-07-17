Plenty more changed during one year at Roanoke College than just the wallpaper in President Frank Shushok’s office, and that’s only the start, he said.

“We’ve gotten busy on a number of fronts,” Shushok said. “While you’re seeing some physical changes on campus, there’s also a lot of other movement going on.”

And while Radford University President Bret Danilowicz still drives the same school red tartan-wrapped Jeep that he arrived in last summer, he too is putting new ideas into motion after “an amazing year” as head of campus, he said.

“I’ve learned a lot about Radford,” Danilowicz said. “Just a range of learning about the institution and the area.”

Shushok and Danilowicz began their first college presidencies around this time last summer. Both recently reflected with The Roanoke Times about their first year on the job.

“One of the things I shared with you a year ago is how very important it is for us to be intimately connected with the local community here,” Shushok said. “We’re just going to keep doubling down on our commitment to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia.”

Shushok came to Roanoke College from a student affairs role with Virginia Tech. Danilowicz was previously provost at Florida Atlantic University.

“I’ve learned through many of my meetings with business leaders and groups across the area how much there is a need for us to align our graduates with employment opportunities,” Danilowicz said. “I’m really enjoying the conversations about partnerships on internships with those businesses, because we want to make sure that they’ve got the employee pipeline that they want.”

Radford, the larger of the two schools, is a state university that is looking to stabilize enrollment after a years-long downward trend.

“Enrollment stability remains our top priority as an institution,” Danilowicz said. “I’ve been meeting with the community college presidents in our area, and we’re continuing to map out pathways for a more seamless transfer experience for their students. That’s part of our planning.”

Roanoke College is a private school that wants to grow its student count. Both institutions are partnering with K-12 schools, community colleges and other regional universities to create smoother transitions for students between programs.

Also as part of those enrollment efforts, both schools are rebranding. New logos, mottos and websites are already unveiled or are on the way, the presidents said.

“Our enrollment is up this year, it’s up two years in a row,” Shushok said. “We’re working hard to meet the needs of the current generation of students, and those to come.”

Not just with a fledgling football program that Roanoke College announced this spring, Shushok said. There are also new learning facilities on the way.

“We are about to break ground on a new science center,” Shushok said. “Students are really excited about new possibilities of virtual reality, and we’re excited about using that in our new science center.”

The science center will replace Massingill Auditorium and be built in three phases, paid for using alumni and supporter donations, Shushok said. With groundbreaking this year, it should take about two years to construct the science center’s first phase, he said.

Meanwhile at Radford, the university-operated Highlander Hotel opened in April and presents an exciting economic development opportunity for the area, Danilowicz said. But there are also plans to invest in the arts scene.

“A facility that is coming online in fall ’24 is called the Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity,” Danilowicz said. “It is a building which will house all of our performance areas for music and theater. But in addition, the classrooms will have an integration between our arts and our health science programs.”

That performance and learning center is readying in addition to ongoing discussions with the city of Radford about a long-desired amphitheater project, he said.

“We’ve been working together with the city for over a year, and we’ve made significant progress on that planning,” Danilowicz said. “We are looking forward to having that facility in place in the next couple of years.”

And like Roanoke College, football is on the menu at Radford, too, although in a different way, Danilowicz said.

“We’ve added football as well. Our football is called the Virginia Tech Hokies,” Danilowicz said. “At all Virginia Tech Hokies home games we’re now going to have a Radford student section.”

That should provide students the experience of a big college football program, but without the need to build a whole new stadium, he said.

And it’s evidence of continued deepening partnerships with Virginia Tech, Danilowicz said. At Roanoke College, Shushok said partnerships with Virginia Tech, other learning institutions and industries will continue to grow in importance.

“The success of higher education and the success of our community are linked together,” Shushok said. “On every front, we’re just trying to link with the community.”

Danilowicz said similarly, echoing that connections between universities and their broader communities make for better outcomes all-around.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Danilowicz said. “I’m excited to see how successful our students are, and I want to continue that pathway.”