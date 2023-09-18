A campus landmark, Radford University’s largest residence hall and tallest building will be phased out of use by 2028, according to school officials.

Muse Hall, finished in 1970, houses about 950 students, making it the largest residential housing unit on Radford campus, according to university documents.

School administration decided to gradually discontinue use of the 13-story dormitory building, university President Bret Danilowicz said during a recent board of visitors meeting.

“It is our intent to phase out Muse Hall from operations,” Danilowicz said. “No residential students will be assigned there from fall 2024.”

It is unclear for now what will happen to the building after it is phased out. However, a special events dining facility inside Muse Hall will continue use for several years while other residence halls are renovated, Danilowicz said.

“At this time it appears that we will be looking to decommission that building fully in fiscal year of 2028,” he said.

The more than 50-year-old building has never undergone a complete renovation, and is in significant need of various system repairs and upgrades, according to university documentation. Most building systems, including plumbing and electrical, are past anticipated life, according to the documents.

“The building is the only residence hall on campus where the majority of the rooms are not air conditioned, and is the least desirable on-campus housing option,” the university report said. “Portions of the building contain hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead-based paint.”

Significant renovation costs and “utilization impacts from declining traditional undergraduate housing demand” led the university to question viability of further investment in Muse Hall, the report said.

Muse Hall was built from 1968 to 1970, at a cost of $5.5 million, according to a university information. Accounting for inflation, that money has purchasing power of $43.5 million in 2023, according to a calculator from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The building stands on the site of the first structure ever built on campus, a gold-domed, two-story building called Founders Hall, finished in September of 1913 and slated for demolition in 1968.

“By 1968, Radford had nearly 3,600 students, and was the second-largest woman’s college in the country, second to Texas Woman’s University,” a university webpage reads. “The change from the stately columns and dome of Founders Hall to the modern high-rise profile of Muse dramatically changed the landscape of Radford’s campus.”