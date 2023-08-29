Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering is moved out of old Randolph Hall ahead of demolition to make way for a new, almost $300 million Mitchell Hall, administrators said Tuesday.

Moving an entire college out of the 67-year-old Randolph Hall, finished in 1959, was a feat in its own right, said university board of visitors member Tish Long during a meeting Tuesday in Roanoke.

“Virginia Tech’s top ranked College of Engineering has grown 68% since the fall of 2006,” Long said. “As of last academic year, the number of bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees represent 39% of all degree production at Virginia Tech.”

A new and expanded 285,500-square-foot Mitchell Hall will be state of the art and more than 100,000 square feet larger than Randolph Hall, according to a university webpage.

The project received $11 million of design funding from the state in 2020, and full project funding with a total budget of $292 million in 2022, Long said.

“It’s in the working drawing phase,” Long said. “Construction activities are anticipated to begin in late 2023 to early 2024, with substantial completion planned for the summer of 2027.”

Mitchell Hall got its name after a record $35 million donation from Norris Mitchell, class of 1958, and his wife Wendy in 2021. It became the largest single alumnus donation in school history.

“I’m a firm believer in the value of a good engineering education,” Mitchell said at the time. “It has served me very well for many years.”