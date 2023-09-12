Three elementary and two public middle schools in the Roanoke and New River valleys need to make improvements for full accreditation from the Virginia Department of Education, according to recently released data.

Education officials for Gov. Glenn Youngkin are introducing suggested revisions to the accreditation system this week, for the State Board of Education to consider implementing.

Virginia’s current accreditation and accountability system is based on a series of state-measured “school quality indicators,” such as academic achievement, absenteeism and graduation rates. Youngkin in the past has criticized the metrics as insufficient and called for a system overhaul.

Five schools across the Roanoke and New River valleys were designated as accredited with conditions, which happens when a school lacks in at least one of the state’s school quality indicators.

These results are according to the state’s 2022-2023 accreditation report, released online by the Virginia Department of Education last week.

Franklin County’s Rocky Mount Elementary ranked below standard for academic achievement in science, as did Shawsville Middle in Montgomery County.

Similarly, Hurt Park Elementary in Roanoke scored below standard for academic achievement in science. It is also marked below standard for chronic absenteeism.

In Pulaski County, Critzer Elementary shows an achievement gap in math, particularly among Black students and students with disabilities, according to the data.

And Pulaski County Middle School showed an achievement gap in English, also particularly among Black students and students with disabilities. The school also scored below standard on academic achievement for science, data shows.

Schools in Craig, Floyd, Giles and Roanoke counties were fully accredited, as well as all schools in the cities of Radford and Salem. Bedford County schools also were fully accredited.

Meanwhile on test scores, elementary through middle school students statewide are struggling with reading and math, according to a letter published last week by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons.

“Grade 3 through 8 Virginia students are still struggling to recover the learning loss from the pandemic and are not performing as well as their pre-pandemic peers,” Coons said. Virginia Standards of Learning “data demonstrates just how important school attendance is for students’ academic success.”

