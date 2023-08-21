A free speech advocacy group is again appealing for further judicial consideration of its lawsuit against policies at Virginia Tech, now requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

In May, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed a lower court ruling that said Speech First, a national interest group, lacked standing to sue Virginia Tech over universities policies.

The Speech First lawsuit says Virginia Tech’s bias intervention and response team policy, as well as its informational activities policy, violate students’ First Amendment rights, partly by creating a chilling effect.

In a new filing last week, Speech First is petitioning the Supreme Court to take a closer look at its case. The group said that out of five “materially indistinguishable” cases it has brought to the nation’s courts, outcomes have differed.

“The circuits are split, three to two, on whether bias-response teams objectively chill speech,” the Speech First filing said. “The Fifth, Sixth, and Eleventh Circuits are on one side, while the Fourth and Seventh are on the other.”

The case is an ideal vehicle for reaching the question presented, Speech First said as another reason the high court should grant its petition.

The Supreme Court is not obliged to hear the case, and usually only does so if the case could have national significance, or might harmonize conflicting circuit court decisions.

“This is a request that the Supreme Court order a lower court to send up the record of the case for review,” the webpage said. “The Court accepts 100-150 of the more than 7,000 cases that it is asked to review each year.”