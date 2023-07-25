Costs to attend Virginia community colleges increased last week for the first time in five years, an announcement said, as officials call for more state funding.

Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges voted to raise tuition by 3%, or $4.61 per credit hour, for its 23 of its schools in the state, according to a news release.

That price increase includes New River Community College in Dublin and Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, among others in the region.

“The new rate is $158.61 per credit hour,” the release said. “Or $2,379.15 for a 15 credit-hour semester.”

Virginia Western Community College is one of eight in the state system with a different tuition structure, but the same fee increase applied for in-state students, a spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

"Virginia Western’s new tuition rate is $160.61 per credit hour for in-state students," the spokesperson said. "The total for tuition and fees at Virginia Western is $175.20 per credit hour."

Virginia Western charges more to out-of-state students.

Mandatory cost increases, including statewide adjustments for pay and benefits, necessitated the statewide tuition increase, the state board said.

“Unfortunately, this increase will not fully cover all of the cost pressures faced by our community colleges in these inflationary times,” said state board Chairwoman Peggy Layne in the news release.

In a separate news release posted Monday, Layne said Virginia’s Community Colleges have been underfunded for too long. It’s time for the state to make necessary investments in community colleges, she said.

“Given the resources, we will achieve and exceed our goals as the state’s premier workforce development agency,” Layne said. “But those in control of our funding need to consider this as they allocate state resources.”

Students can find affordable pathways to education through scholarships, tuition assistance and other available college access programs, New River Community College said in a news release.

“At about one-third of the comparable costs of tuition of Virginia’s public four-year universities, NRCC continues to be an affordable option for those in the college’s service region,” the release said. “NRCC remains committed to assisting students reach their educational goals.”

Fall community college classes begin in late August, and registration is open now.