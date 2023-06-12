There is always room to improve First Amendment freedoms on campus, said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz.

“I believe our campus is in a good place with respect to freedom of expression and civil discourse,” Danilowicz said. “But we can always get better.”

During a university board meeting last week, he questioned why it took prompting from Gov. Glenn Youngkin for colleges and universities in Virginia to more closely examine policies and cultures regarding such fundamental founding principles.

“You all know that this is a priority of the governor. I feel bad that it has to be a priority of the governor,” Danilowicz said. “Again, why would this ever have to go through the governor's office?”

He said a nationwide focus on free expression and civil discourse, paired with Youngkin’s emphasis, are causes that led him to convene a university task force when he arrived at Radford University last summer.

“The governor should not be in a position where he has to tell campuses this should be a priority,” Danilowicz said. “This should simply be an institutional priority.”

Stabilizing a years-long enrollment decline is Radford’s main priority, Danilowicz said. That goal to enroll, retain and progress more students at Radford ties directly into the national conversation around free speech on campus, he said.

“This is a national priority, because there are institutions and students who are being turned off by the nature of conversations on some campuses,” Danilowicz said. “If a student gets here and they feel that they can't speak up and have their voice heard, why would they stay here?”

Across the country, free expression concerns are widespread, said Radford Free Expression Task Force member Tricia Smith, who is also associate vice president for student life.

“We learned in early fall that 63% of students nationally don't feel like they can say what they're thinking on their campus,” Smith said. “That is an issue that we need to tackle.”

The free expression group at Radford consisted of 12 representatives from around campus, and met monthly from last November to this April, said Heather Keith, the school's executive director of faculty development, who also served as chairwoman.

“Looking at our political climate, we’re hoping that we are graduating our students who will go out and be productive, constructive, supportive members of that climate,” Keith said. “So that the future looks a little more empathetic, reflective and reasoned, and a little less polarized and antagonistic.”

The task force recommended outcomes to build, instill, align, establish and maintain opportunities to practice constructive dialogue and free expression, including a two-year action plan to achieve those results.

Like other universities, Radford also drafted a statement affirming free expression that the university Faculty Senate since adopted.

“We want everybody to feel trusted and an included member of our community,” Keith said. “So that they can find their voice and then also understand the responsibility of using that voice in reasoned argument and constructive debate, and moving forward together to solve problems.”

Already underway, first year students are participating in programs with the Constructive Dialogue Institute, an external partner partly paid for using state funding, she said as one example of a task force recommendation.

Radford is one of 12 schools statewide, including Virginia Tech, participating in that partnership with Constructive Dialogue Institute, Keith said.

Shared campus book reads, annual speakers, online First Amendment resources, external evaluations and audits are other recommendations from the task force at Radford, according to university documents.

“We're also recommending that we train a student response team,” Keith said. “So that if we have difficult dialogue on campus, we're not just equipping faculty and staff, but we're equipping our students to also respond.”

Those are just some methods that Radford expects to employ to turn yellow lights to green for free expression on campus, she said. Radford University is meeting with other colleges and universities across Virginia to compare notes.

In Blacksburg, free speech and inquiry are some of the “societal issues that Virginia Tech can impact as we prepare generations of U.S. citizens,” said Tim Sands, university president, during a board of visitors meeting last week.

Similar to Radford, a university task force at Virginia Tech surveyed, examined and mapped the status of free speech on campus this past school year.

“Some of the emerging recommendations include faculty training, practice opportunities for students, and integration of those opportunities into residential life and orientation,” Sands said. “Some of that is well along already.”

These conversations happening now are about listening to and honoring voices of everybody on campus, said Hollins University President Mary Hinton. Because women’s voices have largely been erased throughout history, it’s a topic of everyday importance at Hollins, she said.

“What I think people should know is that the work of ensuring rights – first amendment and other rights – is not a one-time thing. It’s work we must all do every day,” Hinton said. “That work means knowing your own beliefs but also being willing to listen – with an open heart and an open mind – to the beliefs of others.”

It means intentionally creating space for voices to be heard, and most of all, listening to learn and understand, not just listening to react, she said.

“I also think it is important that people realize we have never done this work perfectly at any institution or in our nation,” Hinton said. “In many ways, the current effort to bring in more voices, to hear those voices, and to sit with different perspectives is the most important work we can do.”

But there does not exist any singular model for bringing more voices to the table, she said. It’s taken us evolving to this point as a society.

“Yes, it is challenging and yes we must always center civility, but we cannot allow fear to silence one another,” Hinton said. “Importantly, I think we must always speak from a place of love and understanding. To me, those two principles need to be at the heart of every freedom.”