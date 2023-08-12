Students and researchers at Virginia Tech are fine-tuning an experimental satellite before it is rocketed off to test new spacefaring technology.

After the Ut ProSat-1 hitchhikes on a rocket, scheduled for December, and deploys more than 200 miles above Earth’s surface, the Virginia Tech team will control the spacecraft from the university’s Ground Station in Blacksburg, said Jonathan Black, a university professor and co-director of the Space @ VT program.

“We build, test and fly satellites right out of Blacksburg, here in Southwest Virginia,” Black said. “Virginia Tech students and research staff are building basically everything on the satellite, except for the boom itself, which is the experiment.”

The Ut ProSat-1 — named after Virginia Tech’s motto, Ut Prosim — will test an experimental boom NASA made using lightweight carbon fiber material.

The boom is a compact arm or pole capable of extending and retracting. It’s got plenty of potential scientific and structural uses in space, if the device works properly, Black said.

“We’re doing a couple of deployment and retraction experiments that are going to test the overall structural integrity of the boom,” Black said. “The experiment is to test the deployment, just kind of see how robust the overall technology is, and how well it survived all of the space launch components.”

The boom attached to Ut ProSat-1 has copper traces running along it, so power and data can be sent from its tip back to the spacecraft, which is a new functionality, Black said.

“They’re one of a kind,” Black said. “NASA and Penn State tested the booms themselves, then we’re building the rest of the system around that, to do all these kinds of tests.”

Scientists imagine deployable composite boom technology will have implications in advancing space construction, according to a video posted by the NASA Langley Research Center.

These booms could be used to help record scientific data, but also potentially configured to create equipment ramps and structural beams for astronauts colonizing the moon. Before any of that can happen, though, comes the Ut ProSat-1 testing.

“It’ll be the first test of the overall system,” Black said. “It’ll be taking the vibration data, and then we’re going to try to get measurements of how straight did it deploy, how rigid is the boom? And correlate that to some of our ground data.”

Ut ProSat-1 is conducting those tests, years in development, to support a broader NASA mission called ACS3. That mission plans to deploy booms as part of a solar sail, which uses sunlight to propel spacecraft for cheap deep-space travel, a NASA webpage said.

“There’s a company in Roanoke that did the coating on the chassis for us,” Black said of Ut ProSat-1. “We use as much of the local area and suppliers as we’re able to.”

Launching alongside the Ut ProSat-1 is another spacecraft, this one created by Old Dominion University with the Coast Guard Academy.

“It’s a big effort, which is great because then we get so many students involved in the process, and they can get all of that great experience,” Black said. “It’s great educationally, and it’s going to be good research, good science that we’re able to provide. And good engineering.”

Lightweight secondary payloads like these universities’ experimental satellites, neither much larger than a loaf of bread, are increasingly common passengers on larger rocket flights as space becomes more accessible, Black said. Some high schools have even sent secondary payloads up to space, he said.

“They’re just boxes that bolt to the bottom of the rocket, and they get dispensed after the primary purpose of the rocket,” Black said. “They’ll deploy these secondary and experimental payloads kind of after the fact, just to make sure that they’re using all of the capacity of the rocket.”

Plans originally called for launching the satellites in April on a resupply rocket to the International Space Station from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County, Black said.

“That was nice because truly the whole end-to-end mission, the launch and everything, would’ve been out of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Black said. “Virginia is one of the only states that can say we can do all of that.”

Instead, the Virginia Tech and Old Dominion spacecrafts were bumped to launch from California in December, he said.

“In rocket programs when you’re an experimental satellite, things like that happen,” Black said. “Because we changed rockets and changed dispensers, there’s some modifications that have to be made.”

Ut ProSat-1 will orbit Earth for a few years after its mission is carried out, until gravitational forces gradually drag it down to burn up during atmospheric reentry. Black said it’s not the first spacecraft made and controlled at Virginia Tech, and hopefully it won’t be the last.

“We get maybe three or four space hardware experiments that are flying on an annual basis,” Black said. “We have a couple of pending proposals to do additional launches.”