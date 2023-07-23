As part of Virginia Tech’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming school year, there are 8,470 full-time employees on the payroll.

The top 10 earners at Virginia Tech combine for salaries totaling $7.4 million, which is about 1% of the school’s annual $723 million payroll, according to data made available through a public records request.

Higher education hiring, from the classroom to the playing field, is a highly competitive, worldwide market, said university Chief Spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

“When you look at our list, those are people who do incredible work, and they are extraordinarily talented individuals who have earned their compensation,” Owczarski said. “They’ve done tremendous work for Virginia Tech, all up and down that list, whether that be in athletics, whether that be in university leadership or academics.”

Five of Virginia Tech’s listed top 10 earners are athletics staff, including top of the list Director of Athletics Whit Babcock, who makes $911,737 per year. All of the top 10 are men.

Number two and three, respectively, are Football Offensive Coordinator James Brown, who earns $850,000, and Football Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve-Samuel, who makes $825,000.

Another football team staffer, Assistant Coach Joseph Rudolf, earns $725,000, placing him sixth on the list, ahead of Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kenny Brooks’ eighth-highest $650,000 salary, the data shows.

But an employee like Virginia Tech Football Head Coach Brent Pry, who made $4 million in each of his first two seasons with the Hokies, does not crack the university’s provided top 10 earners list. That’s because most of Pry’s contract is paid out as bonuses, Owczarski said.

“Because there are multiple ways that a bonus can be written into your contract, it’s hard to compare or to rank fairly or consistently,” Owczarski said.

Fourth highest earner on the Virginia Tech list is President Tim Sands, who makes $778,380. By comparison, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan earns $851,681, according to a report by The Daily Progress of Charlottesville in April.

Fifth on the Virginia Tech top earners list is Senior Vice President for Advancement Charles Phlegar, who earns $767,849 per year. Under his leadership, the school has repeatedly brought in record donations, including $268.5 million in 2021-22, according to a university news release.

Two professors are ninth and tenth on the list. From the Pamplin College of Business is Professor of Business Information Technology Viswanath Venkatesh, earning $639,731, while Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Professor and Dean Lee Learman makes $629,410.

Attracting, retaining and recruiting the very best talent comes with a cost, Owczarski said.

“If we truly aspire to be a world class research university, higher education is a very competitive market,” Owczarski said. “There are many fine schools who are competing for the very best talent, and salaries will be an indicator of that.”

There’s no telling yet how the top 10 earners list might change as Virginia Tech recruits and hires staff for its Innovation Campus opening in fall 2024.

Innovation Campus Vice President and Executive Director Lance Collins is seventh on the list, earning $711,506 annually. He said in June that the new campus is amassing its professors, including searches for marquee hires.

“If you’re building a campus, the heart and soul of it is to have an outstanding faculty,” Collins said in June. “We’re a startup and at this early stage, we want to be building off of strength.”

All told, Virginia Tech hires more than 2,800 teaching and research faculty, more than 2,300 administrative and professional faculty, and 3,300 staff across its locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke and the greater Washington, D.C., area, according to university data.