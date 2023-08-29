Correction Aug. 30, 2023, 8:54 a.m.: Ed Baine was the first Black vice rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. An earlier version of this story was contained incorrect information. The story has been updated.

Virginia Tech may be well positioned at the start of another semester, but it would be foolish to ignore larger trends in higher education, said university President Tim Sands.

“We are fortified and resilient, but we will be impacted,” Sands said on Tuesday. “The overall environment for higher education has never, at least in recent history, faced so many seemingly existential threats.”

During his quarterly report to the school’s Board of Visitors, Sands listed those threats.

“The public’s loss of confidence in our institutions, the shrinking pool of college-ready students in the Northeast and Midwest, the destructive culture wars, the assaults on free speech and academic freedom, and the affordability crisis are all around us,” Sands said.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June banned consideration of race and ethnicity in college admission processes, and Virginia Tech has complied with that ruling, Sands said. People evaluating college applications will not be able to see applicants’ self-reported race or ethnicity, he said.

It’s a significant change, Sands said. But Virginia Tech found recruiting success in recent years by reaching out to school districts and creating pathways for students that way, along with lowering application barriers.

“None of that will change as a result of the Supreme Court decision,” Sands said.

Virginia Tech also eliminated legacy status as a formal factor in admissions, he said. Similarly, an early decision option is now removed, also a result of the university’s regular reviews of admissions and enrollment management, he said.

“We have committed to increase student financial support by just over $50 million a year in current dollars. This will obviously be ramping up,” Sands said. “This will bring unmet financial need for Virginia resident students, about 5,500 of them, down to a level that could be addressed by working half-time at the prevailing minimum wage.”

Minimum wage in Virginia is $12 per hour. Affordability and support for underrepresented, underserved, low- and middle-income students is a top priority for the university, Sands said previously.

“We have an incoming class of over 7,000, very close to target,” Sands said. “We’re coming in just where we wanted to land.”

That class includes more than 1,000 transfer students, and 400 international students representing 71 countries, he said.

Philanthropic giving yielded $225 million in new gifts and commitments, and $200 million in philanthropic cash during the 2023 fiscal year, Sands said. Research expenditures are up 28% over the last two years.

“That metric of research expenditures more than any other is a strong indicator of our future ranking among global research institutions,” Sands said.

Opening on campus this fall: the Data and Decision Sciences building, a new residence hall for the Corps of Cadets, and the Corps Leadership and Military Science building, Sands said.

Several other projects will open in the next year or so, he said, including a Blacksburg multimodal transit facility, a residence hall and dining facility, and an undergraduate science lab building.

“After growing by about 5,000 undergraduates between 2015 and 2019, we are finally catching up on the infrastructure to support those students,” Sands said.

Slated to open next fall is the first academic building at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria. E-commerce retailer Amazon is constructing its second corporate headquarters nearby.

“You all know about our contributions in bringing Amazon HQ2 to Virginia,” Sands said. “At any given time, we are engaged in several similar efforts, probably not at that scale, but important to the future of Virginia nonetheless.”

Also announced Tuesday, board of visitors vice rector for the 2023-024 academic year is David Calhoun, president and CEO of The Boeing Company. Calhoun is taking the role of vice rector in lieu of previous selection Sharon Brickhouse Martin, who was not re-appointed by the governor.