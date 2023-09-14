You’ve probably noticed a recent rash of lawsuits in state and federal courts around the country, seeking to keep Donald Trump off presidential ballots next year. Whether or not one agrees with the political tactic, it’s happening.

The civil actions are separate from the 91 criminal charges Trump currently faces in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The lawsuits cite the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which was ratified in 1868.

The amendment’s Section 3 bars from public office any official who previously had taken an oath to uphold the constitution, and who later engaged in rebellion or insurrection against the government, or offered aid and comfort to those who did.

One longshot GOP presidential candidate from Texas has filed a 14th Amendment challenge to Trump directly to the U.S. Supreme Court. It looks like justices could take up that case this fall.

But because an American presidential election is actually 50 different state elections, most of these cases are being filed state by state. So far, they’ve cropped up in Florida (already dismissed), Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma — and Virginia.

The Virginia legal action was brought by two civil rights activists from Tidewater. Roy L. Perry-Bey is a disabled veteran from Hampton. Carlos A. Howard described himself as a semi-retired mortician and broadcaster from Virginia Beach. Both said they’re in their 60s, but they declined to give me specific ages.

It’s not the first election-related lawsuit by Bey and Howard. Another action they filed in state court in 2021 sought to keep Democrat Terry McAuliffe off that year’s 2021 gubernatorial ballot, partly because McAuliffe neglected to sign his candidate declaration form. (The state Republican Party filed a similar lawsuit; both failed.)

I had a conference call with them Tuesday. At the time, Bey said he was in a Veterans Affairs hospital recovering from surgery.

“We’re just citizens, registered voters who are very concerned,” Howard said. “A free and fair election is our primary concern.”

“This is crazy, what we’re dealing with in Virginia,” Bey told me. “You’ve got candidates like Trump who shouldn’t have a dog license in this state.”

While Section 3 of the amendment was designed to keep out of public office former officers of the Confederacy following the Civil War, it makes no mention of either.

In the past 100 years, it’s been enforced only once. That came in 2022, with removal from office of Couy Griffin, an elected supervisor from Otero County, New Mexico, who founded the group Cowboys for Trump. Readers of this column may be familiar with him.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Griffin protested at the U.S. Capitol but didn’t enter the building. (Later, he was convicted of trespassing, acquitted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.)

That night, Griffin and an associate drove from the nation’s capital to the Star City. They dined downtown at Billy’s, which Griffin heartily endorsed.

The following day, he recorded himself speaking on a downtown Roanoke hotel balcony and posted the clip online. In it, he disputed the insurrection was violent and warned of a future “Second Amendment Rally” at the Capitol that would leave “blood running out of that building.”

Bey and Howard filed the lawsuit pro se (without a lawyer) Aug. 31 in U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia. Originally, Trump was the sole defendant. On Sept. 11, they filed an amended complaint, adding the Virginia Department of Elections and the Virginia Board of Elections as defendants.

“We’re asking the court to order the Department of Elections to do its job, and keep this guy off the ballot,” Bey said.

“The Department of Elections does not comment on pending litigation,” spokeswoman Andrea Gaines wrote in an email. In a subsequent message, she said she was speaking for both entities.

Tuesday, The Washington Post published a story that suggested more 14th Amendment lawsuits may be in the offing for Virginia. That article noted a lawyer at Holtzman Vogel, a high-powered election law firm usually associated with Republicans, was considering bringing such a case on behalf of a different client.

Bey and Howard acted after prominent legal scholars from both sides of the political spectrum issued legal analyses indicating Trump could be barred from future elections under the amendment.

One of the conservatives was retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served 15 years on the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. One of the liberals was Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, an experienced litigator before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Analyses by each argued Section 3 is “self-executing,” which suggests any state election official can simply bar Trump from the ballot because of his actions Jan. 6 and in the weeks leading up to it.

“President Donald J. Trump both engaged in an insurrection and also gave aid and comfort to other individuals who were engaging in such actions, within the clear meaning of those terms as defined in Section Three of the 14th Amendment,” the lawsuit states.

As a result, Virginia election officials have “a duty to protect democracy” by keeping Trump off future election ballots “based on the facts and law,” Bey’s and Howard’s lawsuit contends.

“We’re pro se at the moment,” Bey told me. “I’m talking to lawyers who are going to take at look at [the lawsuit].”

Tuesday, I emailed a copy of their amended complaint to former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick, a Roanoke lawyer who specializes in civil rights law. He was appointed to the federal prosecutor’s post by former President Barack Obama.

“I think it’s a creative argument, but I think it’s going to be a loser,” Fishwick said.

A chief issue, Fishwick added, is “there’s no mechanism within Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that permits [removal from the ballot] to take place.” For that to happen, “I think Congress would have to pass a law to define what ‘insurrection’ is.

“They haven’t done that,” Fishwick said. “If they did, there could be a proceeding to determine that a person could not be a presidential candidate. That would be a court proceeding, I assume.”

Fishwick cited a 14th Amendment removal case from 1869, and an opinion by then-Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, in arguing the amendment is not self-executing, as Bey’s and Howard’s lawsuit contends.

“That’s been viewed as settled law until recently,” Fishwick said.