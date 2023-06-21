After losing her bid for re-election Tuesday night, one-term Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, used social media Wednesday morning to blame Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the outcome.

“Youngkin worked hard and routed the lobbyist money to lie and buy elections across VA in order to flush the Conservative pro-lifers down the toilet,” March wrote on Facebook. “Wake up Virginia!”

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, won the 47th District GOP primary by more than a 2-to-1 margin over March Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Williams continues on to the general election in November, competing against Democratic candidate Patty Quesenberry in a Republican-leaning district. Also in the race is independent Jacob Frogel, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

“Our campaign focused on the issues and our proven record in Richmond,” Williams said in a press release Tuesday night. “I look forward to returning to Richmond and continuing our fight for conservative results.”

In a post conceding the election results, March on Tuesday night took aim at Williams’ campaign fundraising.

“We were funded by small dollar contributors, he spent half a million dollars $500,000 of the big time lobbyists donations and his family’s big money and the backing of the Richmond Swamp,” March said. “Goes to show you, elections can and are being bought every single day!”

Williams spent $359,000 on the House District 47 campaign against March, who raised almost $79,000, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Most of March’s campaign contributions, as with Williams’, came from cash contributions more than $100, the data shows.

In a Facebook post made at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, March said she was one of only four “actual conservatives” who ran in Tuesday’s primary. She named Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, Matt Strickland and Hermie Sadler as the other actual conservatives, all of whom lost during primary elections Tuesday.

“The China Carlisle Group takeover of VA politics is complete,” March wrote. “One big happy family of sell-outs, pretending they care about you and messaging you they are good, kind and concerned.”

March said “all the lobbyist money” and Youngkin’s “minions” aimed to rid Virginia of its right wing goals. “Goals that restore life and liberty,” she wrote.

“We have the most bought and paid for and OWNED Governor and his crew in the United States,” March wrote. “I have always known it when I looked into those black lying eyes. Shark eyes..snake eyes..”

March’s social media posts this week are similar to those she made in January, after assault allegations she sought against Williams were dismissed in a Wythe County courtroom. At the time, she blamed the judge and her state-appointed attorney for that legal loss.

The Roanoke Times has attempted to reach March for comment numerous times in recent weeks.

Youngkin’s office did not respond to a request for comment about March’s allegations. But in a press release Tuesday night, Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee said that the state Republican Party is united ahead of November elections.

“We nominated strong, dedicated public servants who are committed to our commonsense agenda and improving the lives of every Virginian,” Youngkin said in the press release. “Here’s our opportunity: strengthen the spirit of Virginia, empower parents, keep our neighborhoods safe, provide greater opportunities in every corner of the Commonwealth and deliver real results for everyone.”

Out of the 10 contested candidates who Youngkin endorsed during this primary election season, all won Tuesday, according to the press release.

“Voters want to send leaders to Richmond who will work with Governor Youngkin,” the press release said.