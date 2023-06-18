Three state Senate hopefuls from Roanoke said they are knocking doors, sending mailers, calling, texting and using social media to rally Democratic voters across the valleys for a primary election on Tuesday.

Those three candidates are DeAnthony “D.A.” Pierce and city council members Trish White-Boyd and Luke Priddy. Each said they favor their chances of emerging as the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s new 4th Senate District.

The district covers Roanoke and Salem, plus eastern Montgomery County and southern Roanoke County. Those boundaries were drawn during statewide redistricting in 2021.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, seeks a third term in office and is running to represent the redrawn district whose constituents voted 55% for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021. Whichever Democrat wins the primary election will face Suetterlein during the general election in November.

These Democratic candidates are seeking to fill the place of Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who announced his retirement this winter after 28 years in office.

White-Boyd, 60, is a member of city council since 2019. She owns a senior services business in Roanoke and said she has done grassroots community organizing for decades.

Priddy, 31, began his city council tenure this year. Prior, he worked since 2018 as chief of staff for Edwards, and said he became interested in law and politics from a young age.

Pierce, 34, said he recently started work as a plans examiner for the city of Roanoke. He said he is an Air Force veteran and has worked in various public service roles.

The three primary election candidates on Wednesday said they are hearing similar priorities from Democratic voters of the new district.

“They want somebody with experience,” White-Boyd said. “They want someone in a Democratic primary that can win in November.”

“A prevailing theme is they want someone who’s going to beat the Republican,” Priddy said. “That was the forefront of people’s minds.”

“This is a newly drawn district, the seat is open,” Pierce said. “Truthfully, we won’t know what the outcome will be until November.”

That’s the question for Democratic voters making their decision in Senate District 4 on Tuesday, candidates said: Who is best equipped to compete for and mobilize votes against the incumbent Republican Suetterlein?

“I have just as good a chance as they do,” Pierce said. “We do have Democrats that live in this area and district as well.”

“I feel good about my chances for this primary,” Priddy said. “Focusing on the general election, the leaning of this district partisan-wise is largely similar to when Sen. Edwards first won when he ran for senate.”

“We can win it, although it is leaning Republican,” White-Boyd said. “We have a lot of support from Republicans, especially Republican women, because they are not happy with Roe v. Wade, and the decisions that have been made to reverse women’s rights.”

The candidates said they canvassed neighborhoods, distributed yard signs, attended meet-and-greets and party meetings, appeared on television and sent letters to editors to get their messaging across the district.

“You name it, we’ve done it,” White-Boyd said. “Whatever can be done to reach voters.”

“I try to show up to as many events as I possibly can,” Pierce said. “Especially when I’m invited to introduce myself and speak as a candidate.”

“I’m having good conversations with voters,” Priddy said. “I feel pretty confident that I’ll have their votes.”

Their platforms are similar, too. But each candidate says their experiences set them apart from the others.

“I believe all the candidates are largely the same when it comes to policies on reproductive health care, when we say we want to invest in education,” Priddy said. “But I think that the differences are going to come around certain nuances.”

Priddy said he has unique experience working in the state legislature with Edwards as mentor, a willingness to push back in defense of Democratic values and stand up for the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

White-Boyd said she has all the qualities of a viable candidate to win in November: a small business owner, mother, wife and grandmother with local government and community organizing experience and endorsements from elected officials.

“These are things that are common across this country: homelessness, affordable housing, gun violence, the economy, teacher pay,” White-Boyd said. “I will be able to work with any member of the senate to get these things done.”

Pierce said he stands out because of his lifelong emphasis on public service starting as a teenager working for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation, through military service and in his current role with the city planning department.

“Outside of my top priorities… medical care access, affordability, housing and education, my pitch is just take a chance on someone who may not have the type of common background that politicians come from,” Pierce said. “I really do want to have the biggest impact on the most people regardless of where they’re from, or their political affiliation.”

White-Boyd holds a fundraising advantage, with more than $64,000 raised as of June 8, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Priddy raised more than $19,000 during the same time, and Pierce raised about $1,500.

Early voter turnout for the race was low in Roanoke County, Salem and Montgomery County, according to local registrars on Thursday. Early voting started May 5 and extends through 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Roanoke, 629 people voted early in-person as of Thursday morning, said Deputy Registrar Deirdre Martin. The city sent out 2,160 ballots to Democratic voters and had received back approximately 988 thus far, she said.

Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter said 164 people voted early in-person as of Thursday morning, and the county had received back 407 out of 916 mail-in ballots for the State Senate District 4 primary election.

Salem saw 149 in-person early Democratic voters as of Thursday, and 145 mail-in ballots had already been pre-processed, out of 326 total ballots mailed to voters, said Registrar Dana Oliver on Thursday.

In Montgomery County, Registrar Connie Viar said 97 people voted early in-person between May 5 and Thursday. Meanwhile, 317 out of 344 total distributed mail-in ballots came back to the elections office.

Polls across the district will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.