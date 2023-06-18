Republican voters in the new 47th state House District will choose a nominee Tuesday between two delegates whose time together in the legislature has been wrought by conflict.

The primary won’t be the first faceoff between Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. But this time, voters will decide who will continue on toward keeping their job in the House of Delegates.

March, 45, and Williams, 34, began their legislative careers at the same time, elected in 2021 to neighboring political districts, both part of a so-called red wave that flipped the state House to majority Republican.

Soon after, statewide redistricting combined much of their newly won territories into the shared 47th District – Carrol, Patrick and Floyd counties, plus Galax and part of Henry County – setting the scene for a reelection showdown that comes to a head on Tuesday.

The two became fast rivals. On social media, they’ve described each other using words like “lying,” “weak,” “unhinged,” and “unfit to hold office.”

Between online jabs, March and Williams met to settle assault allegations inside a Wythe County courtroom in January. A specially-appointed judge dismissed March’s allegations that Williams criminally bumped her while leaving a crowded Republican meeting.

After Williams was declared not guilty, March used social media to blame the justice system for her defeat in court.

They sparred last May over abortion, each claiming to be more pro-life than the other.

When the question arose last summer about how Republicans would select their nominee in the 47th, that, too, caused contention and claims of election rigging. District Republicans eventually decided to vote in a state-run primary, rather than attend a mass meeting such as what happened in other nearby House districts.

Early voting in the 47th primary started May 5, and ended Saturday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Republicans in a 61,000-person district that voted 78% for Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021.

The Republican leaning of the district makes whoever wins Tuesday’s primary the likely favorite against Democrat Patty Quesenberry during the general election in November.

March did not respond to multiple phone calls, text messages or emails last week asking about her campaign efforts this spring. She raised about $65,000 for this election, compared to Williams’ more than $373,000.

“I’m excited to win on Tuesday. I’m excited to get back to work,” Williams said during a phone call. “I’m excited that I get to represent this new district, the 47th.”

Williams has endorsements from Republican Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears and Speaker of the House Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, which he said are rare nods when two incumbents face each other. He was also endorsed Friday by Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, according to a press release.

March has posted on social media about endorsements from the Grayson County Republican Party, plus hemp, education and pro-life interest groups.

“It’s been said that the politicians in Richmond are not very fond of me,” March said in a campaign video. “I must be doing something right. Send me to Richmond, and I’ll represent you, not them.”

Williams said he’s an available and effective legislator, pointing to a law he wrote that prevents the state from shuttering churches during times of emergency, as happened during coronavirus shutdowns.

“We’re not finished yet, we’ve still got projects outstanding. We’ve got to finish a water tower infrastructure implementation project in Franklin County, south of Smith Mountain Lake,” Williams said. “We’ve been working with Floyd and Carroll County on their water and sewer infrastructure, same with Patrick. We’ve got plenty to do. And I really enjoy the challenge.”