Parents matter, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin to a room full of parents and Republican lawmakers during a visit to Salem on Friday.

“Being a parent is hard, but it’s an incredible blessing,” Youngkin said. “Parents do matter.”

Youngkin, himself a father of four, joined Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, and Ashley Suetterlein, chair of the Roanoke County GOP, who together are also parents of four. They discussed legislative efforts to protect young people, then asked and answered questions from the crowd during an hour-long event in an at-capacity library meeting room.

“This past session, there were a lot of discussions that were had around parental rights,” Youngkin said. “One of them really focused on the real challenge that we’re seeing in so many of our children around the almost domination of our children’s attention by social media.”

Social media not only plays a big role in kids’ day-to-day lives, but also with their mental health, he said. Youngkin cited statistics about rising rates of depression and suicidal ideation among youth.

“We see study after study after study that is demonstrating that our children are truly in a mental and behavioral health crisis in so many ways,” Youngkin said. “This is a crisis, and there are many, many factors.”

One factor is the consistent influence of social media on our kids, Youngkin said. He also said coronavirus-era school shutdowns were unnecessary lengthy and isolating for children.

“One of the biggest challenges is that the peer pressure for our kids is so great to get ahold of one of these iPhones,” Youngkin said. “We were always the last ones to let our kids get a phone, and therefore we were always the worst parents.”

He joked that he has been called worse names. Ashley Suetterlein said her kids, the oldest turned 12 on Friday, do not yet have cell phones.

“Our children when they’re online, we keep a pretty close eye on where they’re going,” Ashley Suetterlein said. “We don’t want our girls or any of our kids to be exposed to the bad things that are out there.”

David Suetterlein talked about a bill he carried during the 2023 legislative session that would have increased the age from 13 to 18 whereby social media companies would be able to process user data for marketing purposes. That bill died in a Democratic-controlled Senate committee.

“The public was pretty strongly for it,” Suetterlein said, adding that it’s a bill he’ll try again. “But there were several folks with the large tech companies who thought it was terrible.”

During a phone call Friday, state Senate candidate Trish White-Boyd, who is the Democrat challenging Suetterlein’s bid for re-election, said she wants to see more investment in public education, and less politicization of the classroom.

“I think that parents in the Roanoke Valley want their children to have access to a good public education that gives their children a chance for a better future,” said White-Boyd, a member of Roanoke City Council. “Not to be kicked around and used by David Suetterlein and Glenn Youngkin as political footballs.”

At the event, Suetterlein added that internet privacy laws also deserve a closer look.

“The current internet privacy law we have in Virginia I don’t think is very strong,” Suetterlein said. “I don’t think it offers many protections to adults, but it really didn’t for young people.”

Someone in the audience asked what the state is doing to help the mental health of children. Youngkin said the state is in year one of a three-year overhaul to its mental health system, including “$660 million of incremental funding in order to build capacity.”

“We have a behavioral health system that is just overwhelmed right now, overwhelmed at all fronts. It’s overwhelmed with our kids… with adults… with the elderly,” Youngkin said. “And it’s overwhelmed in such a way that unfortunately only the most acute cases are able to seek any kind of support, when in fact we have so many Virginians who literally just need someone to talk to.”

Virginia ranks low for mental health care, but “we’re going to change that,” Youngkin said. He encouraged people to contact his office with their thoughts and concerns to improve Virginia.

I constantly am reminded that when we sit down in rooms like this, we learn a lot,” Youngkin said. “And when we learn a lot, it helps us do our jobs better.”