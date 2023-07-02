If in your gut there’s a tinge of anxiety about upcoming elections in Virginia this fall, or even some dread about the nationwide presidential decision next year, you’re not alone, according to Roanoke College Poll results.

“The main takeaway from our May poll is that more Virginians are reporting more anxiety about national politics,” said Bryan Parsons, senior political analyst at Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

Roanoke College’s polling program dates back to the 1980s, but it wasn’t until 2016 that it started tracking Virginians’ sense of political anxiety and their attitudes about the national government.

Those two sentiments are distinctly different, but related, Parsons said. Pollsters elsewhere have asked Americans similar questions, especially related to trust in government, since at least the late 1950s.

“The long-term trend is this downward journey of political trust,” Parsons said, adding that it applies to Congress, the presidency, courts, state governments, the media and more. “Across what many would consider vital institutions to the American political system, while they may be at different levels at any given time, the trend has been downward for a few decades.”

“That of course raises all sorts of concerning questions about American democracy,” Parsons said.

According to Pew Research Center, 20% of people polled in May 2022 said they trust the government to do what is right just about always or most of the time. That’s down from a high of 77% trusting in 1964.

Aside from trust, Virginians’ feelings of political anxiety differ depending on demographic factors like income, education, age, race and political affiliation, according to Roanoke College Poll results published in late June.

For Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, channels of information are more numerous and incessant than ever before. He said that might be one way to explain why polls show trust is down and anxiety is up.

“With the bombardment from social media, we have no time to reflect anymore,” Rasoul said. “We are just bombarded with one message after another.”

Part of that barrage happens because of how much money is spent on politics, he said.

“We have now billions that are spent on our elections in a regular cycle,” Rasoul said. “That buys all of the communication mediums that we interact with.”

During elections in 2020, political spending totaled a record $14.4 billion, according to an analysis of federal election data by nonpartisan nonprofit Open Secrets. That total is more than double the then-record $6.5 billion spent during 2016 political campaigns, the analysis said, and 2024 is fast approaching.

“As far as the issue of anxiety, especially cued by social media and cued by large money in our communications, I believe that there is a generational change that will occur,” Rasoul said. “We will become smarter, I think, at being more diligent in the information that we do consume, because now people just know — you really can’t believe everything you’re seeing.”

Beyond humans’ ongoing adaptation to mass media bombardment, Rasoul said there’s also opportunity for political reform to lessen sentiments of mistrust and anxiety.

Other states, from Florida to California, have considered or implemented nonpartisan primary elections, where Republicans and Democrats compete on the same primary ballot and the two top vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

“There are electoral reforms that incentivize us — through ranked-choice voting, or open primaries — to have conversations with the entire electorate,” Rasoul said. “As opposed to maybe, you know, just 10% on one side or the other.”

The Great Depression of the 1930s likely caused much political anxiety and mistrust in government, too. But polls about those concepts don’t go so far back.

“We’re just dealing with it in a different way, and that’s important for folks to know,” Rasoul said. “You can’t do it on the sidelines. You’ve got to be an active participant.”

Rasoul, who is running for reelection to state House, said his campaign messaging tries not to feed into the rabbit hole of political anxiety. He referred back to a line that he heard while attending an interfaith prayer breakfast a few years ago.

“Our job is to punch holes in darkness,” Rasoul said. “Instead of becoming too cynical, just realize that the world is full of tough situations, and we have to come together to be that light.”

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said in an email it’s no surprise that Virginians and Americans elsewhere have lost faith in political leaders.

“Voters from coast to coast have lost faith in our system,” Head wrote. “When you have a Federal Government prosecuting a former President and political leaders, it should surprise no one that people distrust our government and political leaders.”

He said we live in a system controlled by constant campaigning.

“I think voters are less anxious about politics and more so experiencing election fatigue,” Head wrote. “In Virginia, for instance, we have elections every year. For many voters, listening to the rhetoric and constant campaigning is exhausting.”

Moving forward, Head seeks a seat in the Virginia Senate this fall.

“As elected leaders, we must all better represent our constituents, not ourselves,” Head wrote. “If we want to overcome this political anxiety or election fatigue, we must expect more from our elected leaders and hold them accountable.”

Three other state lawmakers who represent Republican districts in Western Virginia did not respond to The Roanoke Times’ requests for comment about falling trust in government and growing feelings of political anxiety.

At Roanoke College, Parsons said feelings of political anxiety can have mixed impacts.

“A lot of the research suggests that there can be some benefit to anxiety,” Parsons said. “This is our threat monitor. When we perceive a threat, it draws our attention to that thing, whatever it is.”

When people feel political anxiety, they tend to tune into the issue and seek out more information about whatever matter is causing that stress, he said. But for some people, that’s where things might start to unravel.

“Research shows that when people feel politically anxious, they search out more threatening information,” Parsons said. “It can trigger like the political equivalent of doomscrolling.”

But not everybody falls into that negative feedback loop, he said. Parsons said one possible solution to quell feelings of political anxiety is to seek out experts in specific subject matters, in addition to or perhaps even instead of turning to more partisan sources.

“A certain level of political anxiety will generate public support for more restrictive, protectionist types of public policies,” Parsons said. “The research says that often cuts across partisan lines.”

For examples, look at what happened to airport security measures after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Or more recently, how the government reacted to the threat of the coronavirus in 2020.

Government at the local level is not insulated from these sentiments of mistrust and political anxiety, said Martha Hooker, chairwoman for the Roanoke County Board of Commissioners.

“I do know that some of the culture wars from the higher level coming down to the local level, I think that has been a real issue, especially for some localities,” Hooker said. “Not that Roanoke County has been immune.”

She said economy and inflation are certainly contributing factors in present times, but are likely not the standalone reasons for the long-term trends in public opinion. With this being a reelection year for Hooker as well, she said she knocked on a lot of doors ahead of June’s primary election.

“There’s a great chasm, in my opinion, between people who are understanding of what the issues are and what is going on and some of the challenges, and people who just don’t know. They’re just not as well informed,” Hooker said. “I don’t know what the answer is.”

She said people, especially families, seem busier than ever before. With so many other obligations, perhaps local government matters simply lose priority.

“We want engaged citizens who want to participate,” Hooker said. “We want our citizens to be involved and understanding of what’s going on, and many of them are.”

As the United States advances toward the future, there exist new generations of young Americans who are coming up in the midst of this political climate. Maybe they’ll be the ones to find a balance.

“I have also been in contact with some young people in the last few months, and I’ve been encouraged at their understanding of the process and their involvement,” Hooker said. “Hope springs eternal, I guess, in thinking that the next generation will pick up.”