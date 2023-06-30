Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week appointed new members to the Radford University and Virginia Tech boards of visitors, to serve four-year terms starting July 1.

At Virginia Tech, Youngkin appointed three members with past board experience: Nancy Dye of Roanoke, William Holtzman of Mount Jackson and John Rocovich of Roanoke.

“All three returning members have a long legacy of support for Virginia Tech and have demonstrated their commitment to our mission to serve the commonwealth,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands in a university news release. “We look forward to working with them to realize our bold vision for the university’s future.”

Rocovich is chair of the Moss & Rocovich law firm in Roanoke, with two prior stints on the Virginia Tech board, first from 1997-2005, then from 2010-2014. He contributed $30,000 to Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign in 2021, and a further $41,250 since to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Holtzman is owner of Holtzman Corp., which includes an oil company and divisions in other industries. He has contributed $150,000 to Republican political action committees this year, including $50,000 to Spirit of Virginia, VPAP data shows.

Dye is a retired surgeon who previously served on the board from 2012-2016. As the Republican candidate, she lost a bid to unseat state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, in 2015. She served on Youngkin’s transition team after he was elected governor in 2021.

Additionally, Don Horsley of Virginia Beach will join the Virginia Tech board for a one-year term, the university news release said. As president of the board of directors for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services, he becomes an ex officio member.

At Radford University, Youngkin appointed Joann Craig of Radford, Betty Jo Foster of Ringgold, and David Smith of Roanoke.

Smith is sales manager for Altria Group Distribution Co., according to a news release from the governor. Altria is one of the country’s biggest tobacco companies, its website said.

Foster is former interim president at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, and former Vice President of Academic and Student Services at Danville Community College, the governor’s release said.

Craig is chief financial officer for CMG Leasing, a rental and real estate firm active across the New River Valley.

University boards of visitors are the institutions’ governing bodies, making decisions on plans, programs, budgets, tuition and more. They usually meet once per quarter.