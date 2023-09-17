Today let’s take the political pulse of the commonwealth with a visit to the bucolic town of Doublestandardsville.

This burg is so tiny, it appears on no map of Virginia. It sports no ZIP Code. Unlike the town of Floyd, there’s not even a stoplight. One can drive through Doublestandardsville without batting an eyelash. Some might call it a state of mind.

Since 2021, its stalwart citizens have been infected with a strange progression of alphabet-soup illnesses. The first was CRT, remember? When the steam ran out on that one it morphed into DEI and then ESW. All of them, apparently, are fearsome assaults on traditional Virginia values.

More recently, dwellers of Doublstandardsville have focused their fear-stoking on an even worse alphabet-related malady, LGBTQ fever.

The latter condition renders victims’ eyeballs supersensitive to colorful school classroom displays, such as a rainbow-hued signs with the controversial phrase “EVERYONE WELCOME.” They’ve roiled public meetings with such evidence, including here in Western Virginia.

At May’s Roanoke County School Board meeting, one parent, Damon Gettier, made a huge deal out of the “WELCOME” sign. He offered it as support for his own false accusations that educators at Glen Cove Elementary are “sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff.” Not one school board member pushed back.

In Botetourt County, the conservative uproar focused on a small number of LGBTQ-themed youth books in public libraries. Resident Danny Goad got so upset about so-called “pornography” in libraries that he accused two Republican supervisors of supporting it.

Goad publicly picketed them with signs. The charge was untrue, but incumbent Supervisor Billy Martin later lost June’s GOP primary.

Now, the residents of Doublestandardsville are facing a moment of existential crisis.

They’ve discovered a huge new Democratic scandal, one that’s unprecedented in Virginia. It involves a House of Delegates candidate from Henrico County who’s seeking an open seat. The district went for Glenn Youngkin in 2021, but tipped blue in 2022 congressional elections.

Her name is Susanna Gibson. She’s 40, married and a mom of two. She works as a nurse practitioner, and she’s an abortion-rights supporter.

What’s the scandal? Brace yourself. Gibson made whoopie with her husband.

That’s not illegal in the Old Dominion, yet. Also, the married couple streamed their connubial bliss live online, to an adult paysite where viewers could choose to watch, by paying a fee. That’s not illegal either.

Apparently, Gibson also interacted online with fans. According to a story in the Washington Post, she told viewers she and her husband were “raising money for a good cause.” The more people paid, the more whoopie the couple would make.

Realizing such a story would be irresistible, Virginia Republicans gleefully shopped it to the media. Just about everybody bit. But the strategy has put the GOP’s most ardent and moralistic voters in a pickle. Those are the people of Doublestandardsville.

You see, they’re champs at stirring up moral and political outrage over most anything related to sex — especially with gay marriage, lesbianism, transgenders, etc. But they’re not at all experienced with slut-shaming women for making whoopie with their husbands. That’s foreign territory.

It’s causing tremendous cognitive dissonance among the citizens of Doublestandardsville, because they, too, are flagrant practitioners of spousal whoopie. They believe it’s as wholesome as apple pie, and that it’s explicitly approved in the Holy Bible.

For sure, few of them livestream their procreative acts, likely because they’re shy. Is that justification for all the titters?

Livestreaming is merely a technological innovation. Americans political campaigns have been seizing those since at least 1928, when Huey Long bolted a loudspeaker to a truck’s roof, drove it around Louisiana and captured the governorship.

And nobody can deny that viewed through such a prisim, Gibson’s high-tech strategy has paid off big-time.

Until Wednesday, hardly anyone in Virginia had heard of her. Now, in the era of social media and Tinder and sexting, Susanna Gibson’s a household name. And every married man in her district is applauding.

No doubt, some conservatives remain greatly concerned about gay and transgender issues creeping into Virginia politics.

For those single-issue voters, Gibson’s the only candidate running who’s offered documented proof she was born female and has never had sex-reassignment surgery. No scars!

By contrast, her Republican (and so-called) male opponent has elected to keep such information private, which is his right. It’s unclear why, or what he’s hiding, if anything. Who knows? He might have reasons for not wanting to prove his sex at birth.

The bottom line is, conservatives who cast ballots for Gibson will have the assurance of knowing they voted a bona fide cisgendered heterosexual. She’s the only candidate who’s made the effort to prove it.

From the perspective of transparency, has any Virginia pol ever revealed more?