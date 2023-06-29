Colleges administrators in Southwest Virginia on Thursday were reviewing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action for university admissions.

The high court’s six-member conservative majority ruled, as expected, that admissions plans at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University cannot use race as a factor for admitting students, setting a new precedent for other schools across the country.

However, the court’s majority opinion created exceptions to that ruling for military service academies.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Virginia Military Institute Director of Communications Bill Wyatt said the institute’s attorney is reviewing the Supreme Court’s 237-page opinion.

“VMI does not now nor have we ever used race as a factor in our admissions decisions,” Wyatt said. “Our admissions decisions are based on academics, standardized test scores (optional), leadership and extracurricular activities, athletic participation, and recommendations/interview performance.”

This past academic year, 24% of the Corps of Cadets identified as a race other than white, he said.

Similarly, Virginia Tech’s leadership is reviewing the Supreme Court decision, according to a spokesperson email on Thursday afternoon.

“In the spirit of our motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), we remain committed to the mission of our land-grant institution — to offer a practical education to all members of the commonwealth, nation, and beyond,” the email said. “To accomplish this mission, we will continue to work hard to expand access to underserved and underrepresented populations.”

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok published an online message about the Supreme Court decision to his campus community Thursday afternoon.

“While the Court’s ruling may have some effects on our current admissions processes, which include a holistic review of every applicant’s academic record, co-curricular engagement, and unique life experiences, our values and goals will remain unchanged,” Shushok wrote. “We will continue to evolve in our approach to recruiting and to creating a student-ready, student-first culture and reputation that will make Roanoke College a prized destination for students of all backgrounds.”

Shushok wrote that Roanoke College remains unrelenting in its commitment to advancing access, diversity, inclusion and belonging, with an understanding that diversity in all its forms encourages critical thinking, fosters empathy and forges paths for new ideas, learning and growth.

At Hollins University, President Mary Dana Hinton said many people in higher education have been preparing for the Supreme Court decision for more than a year.

“We are disheartened that this ruling overturns over 40 years of precedent affirming the educational value of diverse learning communities,” Hinton said in an emailed statement. “We know that access to college is important, and enrollment is only the beginning of our duty. We must continue to build support structures not only to ensure access, but also persistence to a degree.”

Since 2020, Hollins has tracked its ongoing and intentional efforts to facilitate and support commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, she said.

“Hollins remains steadfast in its commitment to building a diverse and dynamic student body, one that recognizes and celebrates all students,” Hinton said. “We remain unwavering and undeterred in our belief that a vibrant and diverse student body, uplifted by a caring and supportive community, is necessary to create the best and most equitable learning environment for all Hollins students.”

Earlier in June, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands discussed “intense scrutiny” of diversity, equity and inclusion during a university board of visitors meeting.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, has become a lightning rod for some, many of whom feel that DEI is seen as a disadvantage,” Sands said. “Others feel it is time to move beyond affirmative action, the concept that we have made enough progress as a society and it’s time to look forward, not backwards.”

Sands said then, on June 6, that Virginia Tech was awaiting a Supreme Court decision widely expected to end the practice of considering race and ethnicity in college admissions.

“For decades, Virginia Tech has focused on diversity and inclusion as a proactive effort to address the injustices that are propagated, if not originated, at our historically white male institution,” Sands said. “At Virginia Tech we rely on holistic admissions processes that include race and ethnicity among many other factors.”

Virginia Tech’s first Black student enrolled 70 years ago, in 1953, after years of resistance, Sands said. Despite the university doubling the number of Black students over past decades, only 6% of undergraduates identify as Black, Sands said.

“There are still many talented and qualified Black students in Virginia who do not consider Virginia Tech,” Sands said. “The way I see it, that’s a talent resource that has not been fully embraced at Virginia Tech, and employers have not been shy about admonishing us for not doing better.”

Similar assessments apply to rural, low income, low generational wealth, first-generation, military veterans and women in engineering, especially computer science, he said.

“If we are passive in respect to creating pathways for historically underrepresented and underserved students, we will most certainly backslide, guaranteeing another century or more of steadily shrinking new talent from which we draw to develop,” Sands said. “Of course, we will obey the law. But at the same time, we are committed to inclusive VT now more than ever.”

Now with the Supreme Court’s decision made, it will take some time for colleges and universities in Virginia to assess and adjust admissions policies.

Spokespersons from Radford University and Ferrum College did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

“Does the current political environment make our work more challenging? Of course it does,” Sands said. “But it also makes it more important. Frankly, I think the harder work ahead of us will make us better.”