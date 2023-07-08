PETERSBURG — General Assembly budget negotiators may have backed away from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s $1.13 billion of tax cuts, but the governor is sticking to it.

And Youngkin said he expects the state financial numbers for June, due shortly, will show the such a large surplus that legislators should see Virginia can afford his tax proposal and some $2.6 billion of additional spending on schools, law enforcement and behavioral health that he has called for in the budget.

Asked if there is any give on his tax proposal, since the tight circle of senior legislators who tried, but failed, to agree on a budget compromise had floated widely varying proposals for smaller tax breaks, Youngkin was firm.

“Not from my perspective,” he said, talking to reporters after giving blood at the Petersburg American Red Cross donation station.

He brushed aside concerns Democratic senators have raised that ongoing tax cuts are risky given current economic uncertainties.

“We’re going to see a substantial surplus,” he said. “We can actually put more reserves away for future problems, and still cut taxes by a billion and invest 2.6 billion,” he said.

“I remain frustrated, I can’t put it any other way,” he said.

“We can have ‘and’ moments not ‘or’ moments,” he said. “We can fund tax cuts and we can fund investments in education, law enforcement and behavioral health … I think the Democrats want to have an ‘or’ moment, to convince people it is either this or that. We can do both.”

Youngkin said he wanted to see the June revenue report, before deciding whether to call a special session.

“I think that will be my final plea,” he said, adding: “There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to have substantial tax reductions.”

This year’s General Assembly ended without any agreement between the House of Delegates’ version of a budget, which included all of Youngkin’s tax cuts, and a Senate version that rejected them.

Negotiations on a compromise collapsed as the General Assembly session ended.

Senate budget negotiators balked at a package of tax breaks proposed by House Appropriations Committee chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.

They said those cuts were more than their conferees would not accept, given the money that would be left for the increases on education and other programs’ funding their colleagues wanted.

Worries the economy would slow also mean ongoing cuts were a bad idea, they said.

Knight’s package, totaling about $900 million, dropped Youngkin’s corporate income tax rate cut and proposed a one-time tax rebate as an alternative to Youngkin’s proposed 0.25 percentage point cut in the top individual income tax rate, now at 5.75%.

While Knight said Senate Finance Committee’s co-chairs agreed to his proposal, one of the two, state Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, who was defeated in his June 20 primary — has denied that.

Last month, as the first year of the current two year budget drew to a close, the Senate proposed one-time tax rebates, initially totaling $700 million and then increased to $900 million on Tuesday, to match the amount of tax savings that Knight wanted.

That would have meant rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for couples, to be paid in the fall.

Knight has offered to resume talks with the Senate budget leaders.

“The ball’s in their court,” Knight said Thursday. “It’s been total silence.”

“I don’t know who I’m supposed to be negotiating with,” he said in response to statements by other Senate negotiators that they opposed the proposed tax cut compromise.

Barker said on Friday that he is not “not even sure the governor is going to call a special session” on the budget.

Faced with elections in November for all 140 seats in the General Assembly, the assembly could choose to not amend the budget at all, as some suggested during the legislative session.

The two-year budget remains in place through June 30, 2024, but not taking action would leave at least $3.6 billion unspent until Youngkin proposes a new two-year budget in December for the newly elected assembly to consider in a 60-day session that begins in January.

“I would much rather have a compromise on it,” Barker said, “but right now, I don’t see the House moving in that direction.”