It’s not every day that a journalist finds himself testifying in court. For example, in 39 years of full-time newspapering, yours truly has taken the witness stand only twice.

The first instance came early in my career, in the late 1980s in Maryland. That was about a wrongfully convicted prison inmate named Guy Gordon Marsh.

The second time was Sept 7. I testified from my home office, via video link, in another Maryland hearing. That too was all about Guy Gordon Marsh.

He’s 76 now, living outside Baltimore, off $824 a month in Social Security plus money Marsh earns from a small marine salvage operation. And he’s still seeking a measure of justice, from a grievous injustice that happened more than half a century ago.

Marsh was the subject of a story I wrote in 1987. Back then, he was serving a life sentence in Maryland for a 1971 murder and robbery.

His murder trial and conviction occurred in 1973. Many years later, the story I wrote for The (Annapolis) Capital in 1987 noted the state’s principal eyewitness against Marsh had lied under oath 14 years earlier during his trial. Her name was Linda Packech.

The robbery-murder happened the night of June 28, 1971 — remember that date, it’s critical. The victim, Charles Erdman, walked into a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie while it was being robbed by two men wearing ski masks and brandishing pistols.

One of the robbers shot Erdman, a father of 10, then the assailants ran off. Erdman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Break in the case

Anne Arundel County Police assigned Detective George Romine to the homicide. 7-Eleven offered a $5,000 reward. But the case went unsolved for more than 18 months, until Pakech was arrested on some unrelated drug charges in 1973.

She was a heroin addict, and that’s how she knew Marsh. Back then, he was an addict, too. They both ran in the same bad crowd.

In February 1973, Romine visited Packech in a police lockup after her drug arrest. And shortly thereafter Romine wrote a report that Packech fingered Marsh as one of the suspects in Erdman’s death.

According to the report, Packech told Romine she was in the 7-Eleven parking lot that night, walking toward the store, when she heard a shot from inside. Almost instantly, two masked men rushed out the door. One of them removed his mask as he exited. She recognized him as Marsh, whom she’d known for five years.

Also initially charged in Erdman’s killing was Marsh’s one-time roommate, Richard Cirasole. Romine’s theory was the two men committed the crime together.

But shortly before the trial, the prosecution dropped all charges against Cirasole — after his attorney presented time-clock records in court showing his client had worked the night of the robbery at a General Motors plant north of Baltimore.

Maryland continued with the prosecution against Marsh, however. The trial was in July 1973. And Packech was the only witness who put him at the murder scene.

Marsh did himself no favors with his own angry and profane testimony. Under oath, he claimed Packech was lying, that he was being framed, and he had no idea where he was on the night of the robbery two years earlier.

The jury took barely 15 minutes to convict. A judge sentenced Marsh to life plus 10 years.

It turned out Marsh was correct about Packech lying under oath. But he was unaware of how or why. Her lies didn’t surface until 14 years later.

Girlfriend urged probe

I began looking into the case in 1985, at the urging of a woman then in her 40s, the late Bette Taube. By then, Taube was in a romantic relationship with Marsh, one that had begun as prison pen pals seven years earlier. Taube believed absolutely Marsh had been framed.

In 1987, I found a docket entry in Maryland District Court in Annapolis that indicated Linda Packech had been convicted of shoplifting late in May 1971. That was just a month prior to the robbery-murder she claimed to have witnessed outside the 7-Eleven.

The shoplifting case was so old, its file (and disposition) was no longer at that courthouse. It had been transferred to the Maryland Hall of Records. And it proved revealing. It showed the judge sentenced Packech to 60 days in jail 30 days before the robbery-murder.

How could Packech been at that 7-Eleven if she was in jail?

A dramatic moment

Before we published the story, I tracked down Packech. We met at a bar one night, and I confronted her with that question. At first, she claimed a narcotics detective had “signed” her out of the county jail in Annapolis the same night as the homicide, to make drug buys for him in Glen Burnie, 20 miles away.

But late in the interview, she gave up on the lies. It happened as we left the bar. In its gravel parking lot, I outlined why I thought her story was pure malarkey. And after a pregnant pause, Packech began heaving and crying. You could call it a dramatic moment.

Through sobs, she confessed she’d lied in Marsh’s trial and that Romine persuaded her to lie when he interviewed her after her 1973 drug arrest.

“I need a little help with some testimony,” she said Romine told her.

He coached her on the basic details, including the when, where, and the description of the clothing the robbers wore, she said. Romine got the latter from the store’s clerk. And shortly before the trial, she said, he threatened her.

After Marsh’s conviction, Romine also helped Packech collect the reward from 7-Eleven. The retailer paid her half the $5,000, because Packech had fingered only half the suspects. Still, $2,500 was a chunk of money in 1973. At the time, the cheapest new compact car — a VW Beetle — cost $1,999.

After publication of the article, police confirmed Packech had indeed committed perjury against Marsh. The state of Maryland moved to overturn his murder conviction. A judge agreed and released him after 14 years in prison. Packech later pleaded guilty to perjury, and was sentenced for four years.

Anne Arundel County Police spent months reinvestigating themselves in the scandal. At the end of that, they declared the department innocent of wrongdoing.

They acknowledged Marsh had been wrongfully convicted, but blamed that on Packech, and claimed she victimized the state of Maryland with her lies, too. And police said Marsh remained a suspect in Erdman’s murder.

Marsh loses federal lawsuit

In federal court, Marsh sued the Anne Arundel County Police, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney and the estate of George Romine, who had died years before Marsh’s 1987 release. A judge dismissed all the defendants except the detective’s estate.

Packech testified in the civil trial that Romine had instigated and coerced her testimony against Marsh. But jurors didn’t believe her. Ultimately, the jury found Marsh hadn’t proved Romine framed him. So Marsh lost the case and got nothing. That was in the early 1990s.

Then in 2021, Maryland’s legislature enacted a law called the Walter Lomax Act. It standardized compensation for wrongfully convicted Maryland inmates who were later exonerated.

Now, Marsh is seeking compensation under the Lomax Act, with the help of a Maryland lawyer, Roberto Ugarte. Some of the evidence they’re using came from a boxful of documents that was buried in my basement here in Roanoke for almost 30 years. I gave those to Marsh in November 2021.

On Sept. 7, Ugarte called me as a witness for Marsh’s administrative law hearing under the Lomax Act. My testimony lasted between one and two hours.

Basically, I told the story of meeting Bette Taube in 1985, which is how I got involved in the case, and about finding the docket entry in 1987 that ultimately exposed Linda Packech’s perjury. And about my confrontation with Packech at the bar, and how she broke down and confessed to committing perjury.

Marsh has significant hurdles to overcome in this battle for compensation.

For one thing, he’s been in prison since his release, for failing to register as a sex offender. That was based on a sodomy charge to which Marsh pleaded guilty (and for which he served no time) years after his release from the wrongful murder conviction.

The biggest hurdle may be the Lomax Act itself. Basically, it requires an exonerated person seeking compensation to prove their innocence in the crime for which they were originally convicted, by “a preponderance of the evidence.”

That’s a lower standard than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is used in criminal cases. But it still sets a bar Marsh might not be able to meet. Many exoneree cases are based on DNA evidence, originally gathered at a crime scene, that later ruled out a convict’s participation. No DNA was gathered at the Erdman homicide scene.

Aside from that, more than 50 years have passed since Erdman’s 1971 murder and Marsh’s 1973 trial. Most of the people involved are dead, including the judge, Marsh’s original defense attorney, Linda Packech, Bette Taube and Detective George Romine. Marsh and I are among a few people still kicking.

The case resumes next month, when the State of Maryland presents its side. A judge will make a determination later.

Stay tuned.