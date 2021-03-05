Supervisors Clinton, White announce Botetourt election plans

Two Botetourt County Board of Supervisors members announced their intentions to run in November.

Steve Clinton, who represents the Amsterdam District, will seek re-election. Amy Stinnett White, whom the board recently appointed to fill the Buchanan District vacancy, will run for a full term.

Clinton, who has been on the board for 18 years — five as board chairman — said in a news release that the next four years will be the most “consequential and pivotal” of any comparable period in recent history.

“We in Botetourt have effectively navigated the challenges of the pandemic, using available resources to mitigate its damaging effects,” Clinton, a Republican, said in the news release. “We’re ready for the economic rebound that will come as the pandemic subsides. We are well-positioned for new and rarely-experienced levels of prosperity.”

Clinton, a retired engineer and retired Air Force officer, cited his leadership in the Historic Greenfield Citizens’ Advisory Council, broadband expansion, and business growth despite the pandemic among examples of supporting the county’s economy while preserving the what his news release called its special characteristics. He plans a public forum/campaign kickoff event this spring.