Supervisors Clinton, White announce Botetourt election plans

Two Botetourt County Board of Supervisors members announced their intentions to run in November.
Steve Clinton, who represents the Amsterdam District, will seek re-election. Amy Stinnett White, whom the board recently appointed to fill the Buchanan District vacancy, will run for a full term.
Clinton, who has been on the board for 18 years — five as board chairman — said in a news release that the next four years will be the most “consequential and pivotal” of any comparable period in recent history.
“We in Botetourt have effectively navigated the challenges of the pandemic, using available resources to mitigate its damaging effects,” Clinton, a Republican, said in the news release. “We’re ready for the economic rebound that will come as the pandemic subsides. We are well-positioned for new and rarely-experienced levels of prosperity.”
Clinton, a retired engineer and retired Air Force officer, cited his leadership in the Historic Greenfield Citizens’ Advisory Council, broadband expansion, and business growth despite the pandemic among examples of supporting the county’s economy while preserving the what his news release called its special characteristics. He plans a public forum/campaign kickoff event this spring.
The board unanimously appointed White in December to complete Ray Sloan’s term. Sloan, who left to rejoin the Buchanan Volunteer Fire & EMS Department, nominated White, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics dean at Virginia Western Community College. Her first meeting as a board member was in January.
“It was an honor to have been considered and appointed … and since that time I have enjoyed meeting and corresponding with citizens in the Buchanan District and throughout the County,” White said in a news release. “The community has been good to my family for generations and serving as a Supervisor is one way in which I can contribute and give back to the County.”
White, a Republican and fifth-generation Botetourt County farmer, said she intends to build upon the county’s recent success expanding broadband to underserved areas, including portions of the Buchanan District, adding that she “will continue to work with our local officials and my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to ensure access and affordability for the residents and businesses in our community.”
She, too, is planning a public forum and campaign kickoff in the spring.