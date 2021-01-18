Surf’s up at Smith Mountain Lake, but Virginia legislature is considering restrictions on wakesurfing

RICHMOND — Rhonnie Smith’s grandchildren often are unable to play in the water just outside his house at Smith Mountain Lake.

When wakesurfing boats come by pulling a surfer, large waves slam into the shoreline and the dock. Once during the summer, Smith said, his grandchildren were playing down in the water by the dock, and the waves threw the children into the dock.

“We pull the children out of the water any time a wakesurfing boat goes by and won’t let them back in until the boats have left the area,” said Smith, who purchased his home at the lake 12 years ago.

Smith and other homeowners at the lake have grown increasingly frustrated with how to regulate the growing water sport. After a few years of trying to educate the wakesurfing community about how to respect the homeowners and shoreline with little avail, the homeowners have taken their concerns to the Virginia General Assembly.

Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who represents lake residents, is carrying legislation aimed at keeping wakesurfing — in which boats create waves big enough for people to surf without the need of a tow rope — 200 feet from the shoreline.