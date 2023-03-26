The Salem high School Forensics team hit another milestone Saturday as it tied the VHSL record for consecutive state championships with its 17th victory, beating out runner-up Grafton High School.

The team is now tied with another former Southwest Virginia dynasty, the Christiansburg High School wrestling program, which won titles from 2002 to 2018.

In addition to winning the Class 4 championship, the team won five of the 10 categories, while also finishing runner-up and third place in another two events, according to coach Mark Ingerson.

This year’s team had 16 students and 13 entries competing at the state championship held at Dominion High School in Sterling.

Most events are solo acts and pieces from published plays or books, but there are duos and students who are given current events to choose from where they must research the subject on the fly before giving an informed speech or debate on the topic.

Events are scored similar to a track meet with students placing individually, while also contributing points towards a team total.

Champions include: Kade Lakin and Grayson Mitchell for serious duo, Emma Snead for impromptu speaking, Ryan Long for original oratory, Connor Smythers for humorous interpretation and Courtney Bowen for serious prose.

Ben Hathaway and Kyra Netting finished second in the humorous duo category, and Colton Easter placed third in the prose category.

Lakin and Mitchell were ready for their moment to shine since the beginning of the season, she wrote in a text message Sunday.

“We were scared but excited, and I think that is why we did what we did,” she wrote, “Last night we were in tears because all of our hard work finally paid off. We were so pumped to do this for the city and Mr. Ingerson.”

Smythers, who is now a back-to-back state champion, wrote in a text message that he was nervous yesterday when the judge initially misspoke about who had won the humorous interpretation category.

“I knew I had performed well in all three rounds … Thankfully, she corrected herself and called out my name,” he wrote. “I went absolutely insane. I immediately knew I had helped my team immensely.”

While forensics is about individual, and duo performances, the team often talks about working for one another and about helping the team, something Ingerson has instilled since becoming the coach in 2001.

He said he often relies on his upperclassmen to step up and mentor their younger teammates as coach of sorts, and Saturday was no different.

“If I’m coaching at a state tournament, I’m probably doing more harm than good,” he said Sunday. “It’s kind of like coaching someone in baseball while they are up to bat. I leave it to the captains to kind of work through if anybody's got some extra nerves or emotional stuff going on or worrying … They’ve got to kind of work through it.”

Ingerson said he never dreamed he would be the coach of one of the most dominant teams in the state’s history.

“Well, it seems kind of unreal. Just because it's been a long time,” he said. “I have a pretty, pretty active imagination. But I don't know that I really thought that was possible, just because when it started, it was so far away. But when we got rolling … it did make me start wondering, do we keep going? Can you keep it consistent? Can you keep churning through students and have new ones come on and get trained?

“And so far, we've been really fortunate. And that's a testament to the hard work of the students and being committed to something where I demand quite a bit from them.”

Next year will be a chance for the team to make history on multiple fronts.

The team will be going for the longest consecutive state championship run, while also trying to tie the record for the most VHSL forensic championships ever, which currently belongs to Madison County High School, who has won 18 championships.

For now, the team will bask in the success of the current season before getting ready for next year with its summer camp it holds for middle schoolers and current team members.

And while Lakin is enjoying her team’s latest victory, she has her eyes focused on the next impending prize.

“This has been such a great experience and I cannot wait for next year,” she wrote.