Tazewell awards scholarship to secure future primary care physician

The Tazewell Community Foundation has partnered with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to award a scholarship to a student who agrees to return to the region after residency to practice as a primary care physician.

Jordan Saunders, a third-year medical student, who is from Roanoke and attended Virginia Tech, was awarded the first scholarship that will cover a portion of his tuition and living expenses. In exchange, Saunders is committing to practice in the Tazewell Carilion Community Hospital services area for four years.

Chris Wearmouth, president of the Tazewell Community Foundation, said providing high quality health care to county residents is a top priority.

“Having access to primary healthcare results in lower healthcare spending and improved health outcomes. Partnering with VCOM further confirms the Community Foundation’s long-term commitment to the citizens of Tazewell County in providing access to the quality healthcare that they need and deserve,” Wearmouth said in a news release.

Saunders said that award lessens his medical school debt and gives him the opportunity to make a difference in an underserved community.